'It was stupid' - Juan Ayuso disappointed after a miscalculated attack costs him victory atop Grand Colombier at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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'I think I just threw away the victory' says Lidl-Trek's late-race attacker after being caught and passed by Isaac del Toro with 1.7km to the top

Lidl-Trek&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso cycles to the finish line of the 7th stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 133,6km between La Bridoire and Grand Colombier in the French Alps on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) has expressed regret over what he believes was a miscalculated attack on the slopes of the Grand Colombier that cost him the stage 7 victory at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Saturday.

The Spaniard attacked 6.7km from the top of the final ascent, but was caught and then distanced by eventual stage winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), leaving Ayuso to settle for second place 24 seconds behind.

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