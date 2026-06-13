Blow for Matteo Jorgenson as illness in Visma-Lease a Bike camp leaves him with just three teammates at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

News
By published

Jørgen Nordhagen and Per Strand Hagenes follow Wout van Aert out the exit door

CREST-VOLAND, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 6 a 182.3km stage from Saint-Vulbas to Crest-Voland 1211m / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2026 in Crest-Voland, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Wout van Aert's exit on Friday morning, Visma-Lease a Bike have been further depleted at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, losing two riders to illness ahead of stage 7.

Jørgen Nordhagen, who climbed impressively on Friday's opening mountain stage, is a non-starter on Saturday's stage, and the same goes for the Classics specialist Per Strand Hagenes.

Latest Videos From
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.