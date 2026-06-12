'I didn't have a plan, just tried to survive' - Danish rider scores first-ever victory at Mountain Bike XCC World Series as veterans struggle in treacherous rain and mud

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Sina Frei outduels MTB world champion Jenny Rissveds in elite women's XCC contest at Saalfelden-Leogang

Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) rides to victory at 2026 opening round of UCI MTB World Series in Mona YongPyong ahead of World Champion Jenny Rissveds (Canyon XC Racing)
Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) rides to victory on wet course at 2026 opening round of UCI MTB World Series in Mona YongPyong ahead of World Champion Jenny Rissveds (Canyon XC Racing) (Image credit: WHOOP UCI MTB World Series 2026)
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Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) and Simon Andreassen (Orbea Fox Factory Team) overcame the foul, wet weather conditions in Saalfelden-Leogang, Austria Friday with victories in the elite cross-country short track races at the third round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

For Frei, it was her second XCC race win out of three this year, and she padded her lead in the UCI MTB World Series standings. It was a completely different story for Andreassen, as the Danish champion won his first race of the season and his first World Cup XCC race.

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