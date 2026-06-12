'We couldn't quite believe it either' – Young Australian pro Luke Tuckwell hits jackpot to become new Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes leader

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe neo-pro third on mountainous stage after forming part of day-long 60-rider break

Luke Tuckwell celebrates in the yellow jersey after stage 6 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Luke Tuckwell celebrates in the yellow jersey after stage 6 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

'One of the most unusual breakaways in the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes or indeed any week-long stage race in recent years could hardly fail to produce some unexpected results, and Friday's stage 6 saw, amongst other surprises, a 21-year-old Australian neo-pro claim the overall lead.

Third on the mountainous stage to Crest-Voland, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer Luke Tuckwell was able both to celebrate his teammate Maxim van Gils taking the day's honour, but also the biggest success of his incipient career to date.

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