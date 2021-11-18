Hammerhead's 'Trade In Trade Up' Black Friday bike computer deal saves money and the planet

As Black Friday looms large, the fast-growing cycling computer brand Hammerhead has announced a Black Friday deal that will not only save customers money but also go a little way to helping our planet.

The brand's 'Trade In Trade Up' program is offering customers up to £125 / $170 off the purchase price of its Karoo 2 computer - worth £359 / $399 - when they trade in their old cycling computer. Then, the traded-in old cycling computer will be "deconstructed and recycled to the fullest extent possible," according to Hammerhead's website.

Not all old computers are eligible for trade-in, and the exact amount that the buyer will get will depend on the computer being traded. However, there is a calculator on Hammerhead's website that provides clarity on how much a customer will get before they commit to a purchase. The maximum trade-in price is applied to the older Karoo 1 computer, while more popular devices such as the Garmin Edge 530 and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt will be paid at $130.

Of course, owners of newer, still-valuable computers will likely be better off selling their computer second hand for a greater price, so it's worth bearing this in mind if you're considering such a switch. The biggest draw will be to owners of older computers that have lost all resale value, allowing them to not only get a bit of cash back while upgrading their device, but also prevent their old computer from being sent to landfill, or sitting dormant in a drawer for 12 months.

It's worth noting that, at the time of writing, Wiggle is offering the Hammerhead Karoo 2 Custom Colour Kit Bundle in a Black Friday deal that includes a heart rate monitor and custom cover for a total price of £349.99 / $455.00. This deal represents a saving of £110.00 / $174.99 on the bundle's retail price, and for customers in the UK, a no-brainer saving of £10.00 versus buying the computer alone.

According to Hammerhead, to take advantage of the deal, a customer must live in an eligible territory, a list of which can be found on the offer's terms and conditions. While processing an order for the computer, buyer's must check a box to opt into the deal. The subsequent order confirmation will then include an invitation to the program, which will allow you to send in your old computer before receiving the rebate.

The brand is based in the USA, but has a famous investor in none other than the four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome. The Briton has been using the computer during his tenure at Israel Start-Up Nation, and in preparation for retirement has stepped onto the board of advisors at Hammerhead.

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer is widely appreciated among the Cyclingnews tech team. It sits on our guide to the best cycling computers, and our tech editor Aaron gave the computer the elusive five-star rating in his review. It is one of the only brands successfully leading a charge against the segment domination of Garmin and Wahoo.

