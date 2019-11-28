Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc now 33% off for Black Friday

Propel yourself to the front of the pack with a brand new, Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc.

Shod with disc brakes, the Propel is made from Giant's Advanced-Grade Composite and is designed around what the brand calls AeroSystem Shaping technology. Here, Giant used CFD and wind tunnel data to optimise each tube shape to slice through the wind with minimal turbulence. The Vector seatpost, complete with a hidden clamp, and aero cockpit also help the bike to manage its drag coefficient.

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2298.99 |Now £1539.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available sizes M, ML and L. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick. View Deal

To ensure every watt from the cranks is translated into pushing the rear wheel, the Propel sees a massive 86mm BB design and asymmetric chainstays to eliminate even the smallest iota of flex.

With thru-axles front and rear, the Propel Advanced utilises hydraulic flat-mount disc brakes, sees a full Shimano 105 drivetrain and Giant's own tubeless-ready P-A2 Disc wheels.

It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the deals on Black Friday, but we've done our best to sniff out the best cycling deals for you. Of course, we wouldn't recommend just splashing out on a new bike just because there's a deal, but are you in the market for a new bike anyway? If not this particular deal, head over to our round-up of the best Black Friday road bike deals or check out our guide to the best Black Friday Cycling deals for even more discounts.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: