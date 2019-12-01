Garmin Cyber Monday deal sees Garmin Varia rear light slashed by 41%
Chain Reaction and Walmart cut price of rear bike light on Cyber Monday
Garmin's Varia Radar RTL510 rear bike light has seen its price almost halved for Cyber Monday, with Chain Reaction Cycles cutting the retail price by 41 per cent on this weekend of deals. Over in the USA, Walmart have also cut the price on the light by 25%.
The light puts out both visual and audio alerts for vehicles approaching your bike from behind, as well as warning you about approaching vehicles from up to 153 metres away.
UK: Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 Rear Bike Light| 41% off at Chain Reaction
Was £169.99 | Now £99.99
Now with 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles, the Radar RTL510 is now a smidge under £100.00. Considerably better value than the £169.99 RRP. View Deal
USA: Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 Rear Bike Light | 25% off at Walmart
Was $199.99 | Now $149.15
Over in The States, our friends at Walmart are offering the same light at $149.15, which is a quarter off (no, not that sort of quarter). View Deal
Cyber Monday at Cyclingnews
Cyber Monday retailer roundup
Wiggle Cyber Monday
Backcountry Cyber Monday
Evans Cycles Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday by category
Cyber Monday bike deals
Cyber Monday road bikes
Cyber Monday helmet deals
Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals
Cyber Monday e-bike deals
Cyber Monday cycling clothing
Cyber Monday by brand
Cyber Monday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday GoPro deals
Rapha Cyber Monday
The Radar name partly comes from an on-screen display that shows moving dots to indicate approaching vehicles on a paired Garmin cycling computer. The light itself comes with 220-degree visibility, as well as claimed visibility from a mile away thanks to its 20 (solid night), 29 (flash night) or 69 (day flash) lumens of brightness.
It's easy to mount and has a six-hour battery life in solid mode (15 hours in flashing mode), meaning you'll be served for the majority of your training rides this winter. For the safety-minded cyclist – hopefully everybody – the Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 rear bike light is a great option this Cyber Monday.
If you're looking for more great deals for Cyber Monday, then check out our Cyber Monday bike deals. There's everything from bikes to trainers to helmets, clothing and much more, all at big price drops.
Cyber Monday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy