Garmin Cyber Monday deal sees Garmin Varia rear light slashed by 41%

Garmin's Varia Radar RTL510 rear bike light has seen its price almost halved for Cyber Monday, with Chain Reaction Cycles cutting the retail price by 41 per cent on this weekend of deals. Over in the USA, Walmart have also cut the price on the light by 25%.

The light puts out both visual and audio alerts for vehicles approaching your bike from behind, as well as warning you about approaching vehicles from up to 153 metres away.

UK: Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 Rear Bike Light| 41% off at Chain Reaction

Was £169.99 | Now £99.99

Now with 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles, the Radar RTL510 is now a smidge under £100.00. Considerably better value than the £169.99 RRP. View Deal

USA: Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 Rear Bike Light | 25% off at Walmart

Was $199.99 | Now $149.15

Over in The States, our friends at Walmart are offering the same light at $149.15, which is a quarter off (no, not that sort of quarter). View Deal

The Radar name partly comes from an on-screen display that shows moving dots to indicate approaching vehicles on a paired Garmin cycling computer. The light itself comes with 220-degree visibility, as well as claimed visibility from a mile away thanks to its 20 (solid night), 29 (flash night) or 69 (day flash) lumens of brightness.

It's easy to mount and has a six-hour battery life in solid mode (15 hours in flashing mode), meaning you'll be served for the majority of your training rides this winter. For the safety-minded cyclist – hopefully everybody – the Garmin Varia Radar RTL510 rear bike light is a great option this Cyber Monday.

