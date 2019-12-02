Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch 25% off in Cyber Monday sale at Walmart

Fitbit is one of the leading brands in wearable technology and its Versa 2 Smartwatch is now on sale at 25% off at Walmart only for Cyber Monday. The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is one of the more versatile activity trackers suitable to wear to the gym or to the office, and is available in three colour combinations: Black/Carbon, Petal/Copper Rose, and Stone/Mist Grey.

This price is available for Cyber Monday only while stocks last, and will return to full price on Tuesday.

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch features an always-on display, along with built-in voice control that allows you to check the weather, set reminders, speak and receive text replies, and more. It also features a sleep score app, 24/7 heart rate tracking, along with controls for Pandora, Deezer, and storage for 300+ songs. You can also make purchases from your watch with Fitbit Pay.

