Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch 25% off in Cyber Monday sale at Walmart
US retail giant Walmart cuts the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to just $149 for one day only
Fitbit is one of the leading brands in wearable technology and its Versa 2 Smartwatch is now on sale at 25% off at Walmart only for Cyber Monday. The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is one of the more versatile activity trackers suitable to wear to the gym or to the office, and is available in three colour combinations: Black/Carbon, Petal/Copper Rose, and Stone/Mist Grey.
This price is available for Cyber Monday only while stocks last, and will return to full price on Tuesday.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch | 25% off at Walmart
Was $199.95 | Now $149.00
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile activity tracker suitable for the gym and to wear to work. Now 25% off at Walmart for Cyber Monday.
View Deal
The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch features an always-on display, along with built-in voice control that allows you to check the weather, set reminders, speak and receive text replies, and more. It also features a sleep score app, 24/7 heart rate tracking, along with controls for Pandora, Deezer, and storage for 300+ songs. You can also make purchases from your watch with Fitbit Pay.
