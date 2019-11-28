Fast Forward carbon wheels up to 52% off in Black Friday deal

Fast Forward is one of the most popular brands in cycling and it offers everything from mid-range alloy to high-end carbon wheelsets. Rutland Cycling is offering Black Friday deals on two sets of carbon clinchers. The rim-brake-ready Fast Forward F3R 30mm DT350 at 52% off and the disc-brake-compatible Fast Forward F4D 45mm CL DT350 at 41% off only for Black Friday.

Since 2006, Fast Forward has been known for constructing light but strong wheels that are handmade by its wheel builders in the Dutch town of Zwolle.

The Fast Forward F3R 30mm DT350 wheelset offers everything a rider would need for everyday road riding and over most types of road terrain. They are constructed using UD carbon that keeps the wheels light at 1,390g and suitable for climbing while maintaining stiffness.

The 19mm internal rim width ensures greater aerodynamics with wider tyres, with rims that allow for tubeless tyres. The brake track is made with 3K Nano Brake Technology which increases stopping power in most conditions.

The wheels use The DT350 hubs and straight-pull spokes with a 2:1 spoke ratio on the rear wheel.

If you're in the market for a set of carbon, aero and tubeless disc-brake wheels then Fast Forward is offering 41% off its F4D 45mm CL DT350 wheelset. The reduced price tag of £849.99, special for Black Friday, will appeal to who want the highest quality of value for your money.

The 45mm-deep UD carbon rim means these wheels are aero and stiff. The 27mm-wide rims are ready to run tubeless tyres at lower pressures with less chance of punctures.

They are built with DT350 hubs using DT Swiss' ratchet system and a 2:1 spoke ratio to balance out stiffness and durability.

