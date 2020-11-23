Eurosport Player goes half-price in Black Friday deal

While there are still a few days to go until Black Friday arrives, it's safe to say the retailers have well and truly jumped the gun in offering Black Friday bike deals early. However, one of the best deals we've found doesn't come from a retailer at all, it comes from TV sports broadcaster, Eurosport, who are offering a subscription to Eurosport Player at half price.

That means, between now and the 30th November, you can get an annual subscription to the service for £19.99 - down from the usual price of £39.99.

This isn't the first time Eurosport has gotten involved with Black Friday. In fact, they offered the same deal in both 2018 and 2019, and the shrewd among us have enjoyed discounted sports coverage year-on-year.

Eurosport Player is also available as a monthly pass at £6.99. This does come with the freedom to cancel at any time, but assuming you let it run, it adds up to a premium of £83.88 per year. If this has been you, this Black Friday deal will ultimately get you a full year's subscription for the price of three months… or result in an impressive saving of 76 per cent over a year's worth of monthly payments. Even those who took Eurosport's offer of pausing the monthly fee during the COVID-interrupted season would stand to save money. Paying solely for the months in which racing occurred (January, February, August, September and October) would have added up to £34.95.

Outside Europe? Here's a solution

Of course, as the name suggests, Eurosport is restricted to those in the European broadcast zone, however for those of you outside Europe, fear not because we have a solution. If you find yourself outside of Europe - be that on holiday, business or otherwise - and find that the live streams have been geo-restricted, you can get around this using a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile. Our friends over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN , you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. Trying ExpressVPN is 100 per cent risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee, and if you sign up for an annual plan now you'll get an extra 3 months for free .

Aside from the already-cancelled Tour Down Under, we can all agree in hoping the 2021 season goes ahead without further cancellations. So whether you're using this deal to plan ahead, or you want to spend your winter turbo trainer miles watching race reruns for motivation, it's safe to say if you're a fan of cycling (or most other sports, for that matter) Eurosport Player a very good value subscription at £19.99 per year. Just remember that it will auto-renew at the full price of £39.99 if you don't change your account settings.

