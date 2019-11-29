ENVE SES 3.4 carbon wheelset now $1000 off in Black Friday sale
Premium carbon clinchers from ENVE are 34% off at Backcountry
ENVE SES 3.4 Carbon clinchers built with DT Swiss 240 hubs are both light and aerodynamic making them one of the most versatile wheelsets on the market. They underwent a slight makeover in 2017 by gaining tubeless compatibility, along with a wider stance and slightly different rim depth pairing than its predecessor.
ENVE says that these changes, which included a small weight reduction, gave these wheels more stability in crosswinds, snappier handling, and an all-round smoother ride.
ENVE SES 3.4 Carbon Wheelset | 34% off at Backcountry
Was $2900 | Now $1899.95
ENVE SES 3.4 carbon clinchers are one of the most versatile wheelsets on the market. They are both light and aerodynamic making them perfect for the all-round rouleur. View Deal
The 21mm internal width, a bit wider than the previous 18.5mm front and 16.5mm rear combination, are optimized for 25mm tyres and tubeless compatibility that allows riders to run lower pressures for a smoother ride with a reduced risk of pinch flats.
The front rim is 38mm deep and the rear 42mm deep and ENVE claims that this pairing improves handling and stability in windy conditions without sacrificing any aerodynamics.
These wheels are rim-brake compatible and use ENVE's Gen 2 brake surface for 30% stronger stopping power and the ability to retain 95% of its braking power when being used in wet conditions.
