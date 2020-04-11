eBay finds: Team Sky Pinarello Dogma K8-S
By Cyclingnews
Grab a copy of Team Sky's 2016 carbon road bike for $4,245
We've been scouring the web for bike deals and have dug up this 2016-era Team Sky Pinarello Dogma K8-S size 55 with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000.
The bike is similar to the model Geraint Thomas would've ridden at the 2015 Paris-Roubaix, and apart from the aluminium wheels, it is specced to a level expected of the WorldTour bikes at the time. It is priced at $4,245 plus shipping.
The bike is outfitted with typical Team Sky components, including Most headset, stem and bars, while the custom seat post and Team Sky branding throughout the blue-and-black Team Sky colour scheme make it clear this is no imitation.
The Fulcrum wheels are outfitted with 23c Schwalbe One tyres, and the handlebars are wrapped with custom Pinarello bar tape. The non-drive-side chainstay also sports the logo of Jaguar, the team's vehicle sponsor at the time.
Team Sky collected 39 victories in 2016, including Froome's third Tour de France win. Peter Kennaugh started the season with a win in January at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race in Australia, and the victories started piling up from there.
Wout Poels won the Volta a Valenciana, Froome took the Herald Sun Tour, while Gerraint Thomas claimed Volta a Algarve and Paris-Nice. Michał Kwiatkowski started Classics run with a win at E3 Harelbeke, while Mikel Landa won Giro del Trentino.
Poels claimed a Monument win at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and then the focus was on Froome and his prep for the Tour. The Briton won Criterium du Dauphine before storming through France and taking his third win in the Grande Boucle.
If the bike isn't your size, or it's too big to have on display in your home, there is also a framed 2018 Team Sky jersey, signed by Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Chris Froome, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon, Wout Poels, Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas.
