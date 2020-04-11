eBay finds: Team Sky Pinarello Dogma K8-S

Image 1 of 12 The Pinarello K8-S, with Dura-ace 9000 groupset (Image credit: eBay) Image 2 of 12 The non drive side shows the internal cable routing entry and exit points (Image credit: eBay) Image 3 of 12 This ex-display model is fitted with Most components and Pinarello bar tape (Image credit: eBay) Image 4 of 12 The bike is factory fresh, meaning there's plenty of headset stack to play with to get the right fit (Image credit: eBay) Image 5 of 12 The bike features Pinarello's rear suspension and FlexStays to offer a cobble-smoothing ride (Image credit: eBay) Image 6 of 12 The Dura-ace 9000 groupset is made up of a compact crank, and 11-28 cassette (Image credit: eBay) Image 7 of 12 Team Sky branding features throughout the blue-black colour scheme (Image credit: eBay) Image 8 of 12 FlexStays work with the rear shock to reduce the jarring effect of rough roads (Image credit: eBay) Image 9 of 12 The bike features Toray T1100 carbon fibre, the same used in the latest Dogma F12 X-Light framesets (Image credit: eBay) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: eBay) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: eBay) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: eBay)

We've been scouring the web for bike deals and have dug up this 2016-era Team Sky Pinarello Dogma K8-S size 55 with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000.

The bike is similar to the model Geraint Thomas would've ridden at the 2015 Paris-Roubaix, and apart from the aluminium wheels, it is specced to a level expected of the WorldTour bikes at the time. It is priced at $4,245 plus shipping.

The bike is outfitted with typical Team Sky components, including Most headset, stem and bars, while the custom seat post and Team Sky branding throughout the blue-and-black Team Sky colour scheme make it clear this is no imitation.

The Fulcrum wheels are outfitted with 23c Schwalbe One tyres, and the handlebars are wrapped with custom Pinarello bar tape. The non-drive-side chainstay also sports the logo of Jaguar, the team's vehicle sponsor at the time.

Team Sky collected 39 victories in 2016, including Froome's third Tour de France win. Peter Kennaugh started the season with a win in January at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race in Australia, and the victories started piling up from there.

Wout Poels won the Volta a Valenciana, Froome took the Herald Sun Tour, while Gerraint Thomas claimed Volta a Algarve and Paris-Nice. Michał Kwiatkowski started Classics run with a win at E3 Harelbeke, while Mikel Landa won Giro del Trentino.

Poels claimed a Monument win at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and then the focus was on Froome and his prep for the Tour. The Briton won Criterium du Dauphine before storming through France and taking his third win in the Grande Boucle.