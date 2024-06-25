Wilier Verticale SLR review: A snappy lightweight bike built for racing uphill

We tested Wilier's all-new 6.8kg, £11,000 featherweight superbike

By
published
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A fast, fun featherweight that rides well. Its performance is comparable to the competition, and the price is too. It's not a standout winner in every regard, but its combination of modern function with traditional style might just win you over

Pros

  • +

    Simple traditional aesthetic (green paint aside)

  • +

    Excellent bar/stem that's super comfortable

  • +

    Impressively low weight at 6.8kg in size XL

  • +

    Custom paint configuration when buying online

Cons

  • -

    Enormous price, albeit in line with similar-spec competitors

  • -

    Wheels are a little heavy for their depth

  • -

    The design might be a bit dull to some

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

It's been an open secret since it was spotted in the peloton beneath the Groupama FDJ team's climbers recently, but today, Wilier has confirmed it has an all-new bike. 

It's called the Verticale SLR, it was designed in partnership with the aforementioned WorldTour team, and once you've laid eyes on it, you'll know immediately what its intentions are. It's clearly aimed at being a lightweight all-rounder, and Wilier has confirmed that it will replace the Zero SLR.

The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
The Wilier Verticale SLR
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aesthetics9/10The lime green paint aside, it's a sophisticated design with smooth lines and classic styling
Build8/10I feel the wheels underperform a little when compared to the competitors, but rest of the bike is specced well. There have been no build quality issues, and the tyres are set up tubeless ready to go.
Performance, handling and geometry10/10Surefooted handling, complemented by direct inputs from the frame's stiffness and the security of high-quality 30mm tyres
Weight9/10Impressively light, but not the lightest on the market. The wheels are slightly heavier than similar-depth competitors.
Value7/10As a sum of its parts, it's in line with its competitors, but the likes of Factor allow spec configuration at the point of purchase, which isn't as clearcut here. It is also a niche bike, so doesn't provide much 'all-rounder' versatility that might improve the value proposition.
Overall43/50Row 5 - Cell 2

