Recommended reading

Proper lightweight bikes aren’t dead, and the Scott Addict RC Ultimate proves it

Once you stop obsessing over aerodynamics you start having a lot more fun

By published
Scott Addict RC Ultimate
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The new Scott Addict didn't make a huge splash on its release, but it really should have. It's up there with the very best road bikes on the market right now, with a phenomenally low weight that's backed up by impeccable handling and a flawless build too.

Pros

  • +

    Class-leading weight

  • +

    Beautiful handling characteristics

  • +

    Classy looks

  • +

    One-tool maintenance

Cons

  • -

    Maybe it isn't that aero, but that's about it

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

I have reviewed a great many of the best road bikes in my time, and on the whole, the ones that have stuck in my memory for positive reasons haven’t really been the aero machines. The Pinarello Dogma F was one I’ve waxed lyrical about to anyone who’d listen, and while it fared OK in our wind tunnel testing, it had a focus more on handling, balance, and weight than an out-and-out obsession with straight line speed. 

On the flip side, the Cervélo S5 is, undoubtedly, a very, very fast bike, but despite this it left me feeling a little flat. There are exceptions to that rule; the Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 was both very aero and an absolute hoot to ride, and my colleague Josh couldn’t speak more highly of the Factor Ostro VAM, but if I had to make a choice I would pick the low weight and lively handling of many of the best lightweight bikes over aerodynamic performance any day of the week.

Image 1 of 6
Scott Addict RC Ultimate
With its relatively normal tube shapes the Scott Addict has a classy look. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 5
Scott Addict RC Ultimate
The single T25 tool in the bar end will cover you for everything except the thru-axles. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 4
Scott Addict RC Ultimate
While I didn't get on with the saddle personally, there is a healthy length of seatpost to add extra compliance. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Lovely to look at, but with innovative manufacturing and handy maintenance touches to boot. 10/10
BuildThere's nothing here that lets the bike down. The wheels, the tyres, the cockpit, and the groupset are all stellar. 10/10
PerformanceThe climbing performance is unmatched, as is the handling. I suspect it loses points for aerodynamics, but it's still a better all-rounder than many of the best lightweight bikes out there. 9/10
WeightI can't think of a stock production bike that can match it. 10/10
ValueIt is furiously expensive, it is slightly cheaper than a Dogma and better equipped, and lighter too.8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 94%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.