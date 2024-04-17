A decent wheelset away from greatness: Basso Venta R review

A workable gateway drug into the world of fancy Italian bikes

By Will Jones
published
Basso Venta R
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Great all rounder, with planted handling and a great position for big days, but slightly hamstrung by its wheels

Pros

  • +

    Looks gorgeous

  • +

    Separate bar and stem

  • +

    Good tyres

  • +

    As good a cable groupset as you can get nowadays

Cons

  • -

    Creaky front end

  • -

    A little heavy

  • -

    Wheels a bit lacklustre

Italian bikes, rightly or wrongly, have a reputation for being stylish, hard to live with, and expensive. Many brands trade on the heritage of Italian cycling, with Colnago, Bianchi, and Campagnolo likely the biggest offenders. Recently there has been a trend amongst Italian brands of marketing their products as much as luxury items as they were sports equipment. 

Campagnolo has a groupset costing $5,300 and has not invested in its ‘affordable’ components in years. Colnago, too, offers only high-end products. Basso is another Italian bike brand that caters to the high end - I have the brand's Campagnolo Super Record equipped Diamante SV in for testing too at the moment, with a price tag of over €11,000 - but also unusually to consumers after a more affordable slice of the Italian bike pie (tiramisu, maybe?).

Basso Venta R
The tall seat tube and head tube give it a relatively unique silhouette among its peers.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Basso Venta R
12sp 105 mechanical is probably the pinnacle of cable shifting nowadays, and it's pretty flawless.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Basso Venta R
There's room for wider tyres, and I'd suggest you'd be better off swapping to a 30c or even a 32c to counteract the lact of available flext from the short seatpost.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Great to look at, with relatively sensible choices for the price point9/10
Build105 mechanical is excellent, though the wheels are a bit lacklustre and you can get electronic shifting at this pricepoint. Good tyres.8/10
PerformanceLovely handling, and a position that more riders will get on with than many modern bikes.8/10
Weight8.82kg isn't that feathery for a carbon bike.7/10
ValueYou can see where the savings have been made, but it's a lot of bike for the price8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 80%

