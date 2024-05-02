First Ride Review: The Ridley Grifn RS can do road and gravel well with seemingly few drawbacks

Ridley's racy new all-road bike delivered strong performances on both road and gravel during initial testing

By Tom Wieckowski
published
Ridley Grifn RS
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Early Verdict

After a few hours on both road and gravel versions of the Grifn RS, I feel confident it's a well-balanced bike that delivers solid performance on both types of terrain

Pros

  • +

    Geometry strikes a great balance between exciting and Comfortable

  • +

    Attractive styling and paint options

  • +

    Capable of doing the job of multiple bikes well

Cons

    You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

    The Grifn RS is a new, lighter, faster version of the Grifn all-road bike which has been around for a few years now. We tested a Grifn back in 2022 and were immediately impressed, so now it's time to see what the latest iteration can do.

    I attended the Grifn and E-Grifn launch event in Tarragona, Spain to ride the new Grifn RS which uses lighter, stiffer carbon fibre, lowering the frame weight and aiming to providing a faster ride. 

    The Grifn RS is available in both road and gravel versions, but being able to ride both builds back to back really helped me understand what the bike brings to the table and the kind of ride performance it provides. 

    Image 1 of 2
    Ridley Grifn RS
    Plenty of clearance for a 28mm road tyre.(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

    Tom Wieckowski
    Tech writer

    Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.