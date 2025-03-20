Cervélo S5 review: Crazy fast, but not a bike I’d want to own

Monstrously stiff, hyper-aero, but at the cost of an enjoyable ride

(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Cervélo S5 is more of a racing tool than a bike. It's phenomenally fast, but favours flatter terrain and short, punchy climbs. It's a little heavy, extremely stiff, and despite what the geometry charts would suggest it has quite a steady ride, lacking the whippy handling of many race bikes.

It’s worth bearing in mind before you embark on this review that the Cervélo S5 is now three years old, and in bike development terms that means it’s probably due an update this year or the next. Why bother reviewing what might soon be an outdated model? Well, according to our own wind tunnel testing the Cervélo S5 is still absolutely one of the best aero bikes on the market. The fastest, at zero yaw, even compared against far newer bikes like the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 and the Factor Ostro VAM

It is also still being used at the highest level of the sport, and when a new model eventually replaces it, the older model will then likely go on sale, and might become a more attractive proposition for a would-be customer.

