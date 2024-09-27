Factor OSTRO VAM review: A race bike to rival the best

How does a lightweight aero bike differ from an aero lightweight bike?

By
published
Factor OSTRO VAM
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Factor OSTRO VAM boasts aerodynamic properties that outperform dedicated aero bikes, a weight that mixes it with the lightest aero all-rounders, and handling characteristics that are direct and purposeful without being twitchy. It's quite simply one of the best race bikes in the world right now.

Pros

  • +

    One of the best in our wind tunnel test

  • +

    Impressively lightweight

  • +

    Smooth and stable handling

  • +

    Huge range of fit and spec configuration options at purchase

Cons

  • -

    I have to give it back

After a few accidental-on-purpose leaks and sightings at the 2024 season opener at the Tour Down Under in Australia, the Factor OSTRO VAM launched soon after in February. This was just months after the brand's O2 VAM launched as a lightweight bike with aero touches. 

I'll be honest and say the launch confused me. Just months prior, the Factor O2 VAM had impressed me with its all-around performance and had seemingly bridged the gap between aero bikes and lightweight bikes. Much like Specialized's Tarmac which killed off the Venge and Trek's Madone which killed off the Emonda, I believed at the time that Factor's O2 was going to straddle the two lines, and alongside its position in our guide to the best lightweight bikes, I'd happily consider it among the best road bikes overall. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aestheticsUnashamedly aero up front, lightweight at the rear. It looks fast and purposeful, with a paint job that looks great. It might not be to the tastes of more traditionalist fans, but it's designed very well.10/10
BuildBrilliant spec all round, with a cockpit and wheels that are market leading in their own right, CeramicSpeed bearings, as well as premium tyres and saddle. 10/10
PerformanceStrong performance in our wind tunnel test against its peers, a comfortable ride quality, surefooted with direct and sharp handling10/10
WeightNot the out-right lightest in its class but for a deep-tubed aero bike it's impressive and very competitive9/10
ValueThe missing power meter is the only downside on this model, but looking at the range as a whole, it's very competitive and offers custom configuration saving money and hassle9/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 96%

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.