Can any bike justify a £12.5k price? The new Pinarello Dogma can, despite only marginal improvements

The hyper-expensive new Dogma backs up the pricetag with mind-bending performance

A blue bike stood on an old crescent of houses
(Image credit: Will Jones)

stars

Pinarello Dogma F 2025

Verdict

Truly a near-flawless all-rounder. Incredible handling, beautiful looks, aero credentials, a spec list to die for, and that intangible Italian-ness without anything insane.

For

Handling so good it'll leave you speechless Good looks without sacrificing aero Best-of-the-best build White Industries hubs.

Against 

More expensive than the Factor Ostro VAM for similar performance

Score

94%

A blue bike stood on an old crescent of houses
It is an achingly beautiful bike, especially with the far more mellow curves.(Image credit: Will Jones)
A close up of a black wavy bike wheel
Even the tyres are the best road tyres on the market, as proven by our recent rolling resistance testing. (Image credit: Will Jones)
A close up of the head tube of a blue bike
The headtube is deeper than the outgoing model, for claimed aero improvements. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aestheticsBeautiful, without any silly touches in the name of design flair10/10
BuildI cannot think of anything that would have improved this bike in terms of build. 10/10
PerformanceCame out well in the wind tunnel, handles like nothing else, and climbs even steep ramps with gusto.10/10
WeightNot class-leading, but on a par with other super high end race bikes9/10
ValueThere's no power meter, and while it's similarly priced to a Tarmac or SuperSix it is more expensive than the Factor Ostro by a noticeable amount. 8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 94%

