Queen of the WorldTour climbers? Cervélo R5 long-term review

The endurance stalwart of Visma-Lease a Bike is a part of road bike royalty, how does it fare for normal riders, though?

By Peter Stuart
published
Cervélo R5 Sram AXS side-on
(Image: © Future/ Peter Stuart)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A WorldTour racer which increasingly fits the requirements of a wide array of riders, the already excellent R5 series had a huge step on with the newest iteration

Pros

  • +

    Extremely lightweight frameset

  • +

    Rigid racey ride character

  • +

    34mm clearance offers great versatility

  • +

    Assured handling

  • +

    Strong build and own-brand components

Cons

  • -

    Not competitively priced

  • -

    Seatpost slipping was a frustration

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Jump to:

Cervélo is a brand with true lineage in modern WorldTour cycling. Granted, compared to Bianchis or Colnagos the US bike maker is a relative newcomer, but few other brands have been borne out of an obsession with performance in quite the same way - and fewer others have used the WorldTour as a test lab.

Founded by Gerard Vroomen and Phil White, when the two initially designed an almost extraterrestrial Baracchi TT bike and the brand was soon on the WorldTour with the aerodynamically innovative Soloist.

Cervelo R5 Sram AXS bike images and detailss
The front end has been neatened up compared to the outgoing model, with no exposed cables or hoses. (Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Cervelo R5 Sram AXS bike images and detailss
When white is too heavy, black on black saves even more grams.(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Cervelo R5 Sram AXS bike images and detailss
Own brand finishing kit still cuts a premium silhouette. (Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Cervelo R5 Sram AXS bike images and detailss
The carbon wheels do a fine job of maintaining rigidity.(Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsBlack is always in fashion, and the R5 cuts a modern slick WorldTour figure 10/10
BuildCervélo's own-brand components do a great job and the Reserve wheels were a pleasant surprise10/10
Performance, handling and geometryLight, fast and confident handling9/10
WeightThe 703g frame is very impressive for a disc brake frame, albeit ot the lightest in class9/10
ValueThere are cheaper WorldTour bikes at the same spec, and there's a bit of a premium on the Cervelo name6/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 94%

