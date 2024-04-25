Best cycling trousers of 2024: Six options so you can ride to work and not get changed

Cycling to work has many benefits, not least of which is 'more time on the bike, but there is admittedly a lot of additional faff. Into a pannier or one of the best cycling backpacks has to go your laptop, lunch, change of clothes, and a towel and toiletries. If your commute isn't too intense though you can easily ditch the change of clothes and ride in wearing some of the best cycling trousers instead.

Cycling trousers, as the name suggests, are designed for riding, but off the bike, they more or less resemble a normal pair of trousers (or pants, for our North American friends). They use materials with more stretch for better freedom of movement, are cut higher at the back so you don't show off your rear end while riding, and are often water resistant too.

I've been testing a load over the winter - as I don't have a car I get around purely by bike, so these have taken me to and from the office, as well as to and from the pub, on errands, and just generally becoming a part of my day to day life.

Quick List

The best cycling trousers available today

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Best Overall

(Image credit: Will Jones)

1. Mission Workshop Signal Pants Specifications Size Range: 28-38 Colours: Black, Navy, Olive Material: 4-way stretch softshell DWR: Yes Pockets: 2 Front, 2 rear, 1 zippered leg Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Sturdy materials + Brilliant fit and finish + Secure pockets Reasons to avoid - High RRP - Material stiffer than others - No reflective details

If I had to only keep one pair of cycling trousers from this list it'd be the Mission Workshop Signal. The RRP is noticeably higher than the others, but the quality is also noticeably better.

The fit is perfect for a pair of cycling trousers - slim, but not skinny. Let's be honest, skinny jeans have gone out of fashion, but these have a very neat silhouette that, especially in black or navy, could be worn in all but the smartest of workplace environments.

The material is a classic 4-way stretch softshell, but it's a little stiffer than that used on the (confusingly similar sounding) OrNot Mission pants or the Chrome Brannan. More abrasion resistant, and longer lasting, though a slightly less comfy feel next to the skin.

The pockets, too, are excellent. The leg pocket is mirrored on the OrNot pants, but the main front pockets are deeper - You're not going to lose anything out of them while riding.

The only couple of downsides, besides the price, are a lack of reflective detailing and belt loops that are larger than usual, so slimmer belts don't work well. Though to be honest, I never see reflective details as anything more than a nice addition - good lights should do the job well, and it makes them smarter when you're actually at work.

Most Comfortable

(Image credit: Will Jones)

2. OrNot Mission Pants Specifications Size Range: 28-28, with two inseam lengths Colours: Yellow, green, black, grey, red, blue, brown Material: 4-way stretch softshell DWR: No Pockets: 2 front, one open rear, one zippered rear, one zippered leg Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Super comfy + Great fit + Zipped pockets Reasons to avoid - Less smart looking - No DWR

The OrNot Mission pants are in many ways very similar to the Mission Workshop Signal. The fit is similar, and the pocket arrangement is also more or less identical, though one of the back pockets here has a zip, so if you are a back pocket valuables kinda person then these might suit you better. They're also a lot cheaper and have a reinforced gusset.

In truth, these are basically a viable option for best overall, especially if you value comfort - the material has a softer lining and is a little more stretchy. They are however slightly less smart looking than the Mission Workshop Signal, but if you are after a pair just to ride in and not to wear around the office too then these should absolutely be on your radar.

The lack of DWR, plus the lighter colours generally mean they pick up stains a little more easily, but a decent set of mudguards should help this. They are a little thicker than both the Mission Workshop and Chrome options, too - Great for riding in colder weather, but it does make them a little hotter when the mercury rises.

For the visibility conscious, there are reflective details on the inside of the leg, which become visible when you roll your trouser leg up.

In short, if comfort trumps smartness then pick these.

Best Value

(Image credit: Will Jones)

3. Chrome Brannan Pants Best Value Specifications Size Range: 28-38, 2 inseam lengths Colours: Black Material: 4-way stretch softshell DWR: Yes Pockets: 2 front, 2 rear, one zippered side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great, looser fit + Articulated knees and vented gusset + Thinner material Reasons to avoid - Only black - Feel less durable than others

While the RRP for the Branna is similar to the OrNot Mission, they pack a bit more in and are more frequently seen discounted, and so represent better value in my eyes.

Like the other two options above these are a classic softshell pair of pants, though in this case the knees are pre-articulated. This means these trousers are the best for actually riding in, though when wearing them off-bike they hang a little differently, strangely being loose at the shin.

The reinforced gusset also has a pair of vents to help direct airflow into what can become a quite sweaty area in hot weather. This, combined with a slightly thinner material, makes them a great warmer-weather option.

While the material also features a DWR coating to help a light shower bead off, it does feel less sturdy than both the OrNot and Mission Workshop options, but if you're not absolutely murderous on your trousers then it shouldn't be much of a concern; they are hardly flimsy by any measure.

If you value extra features or are buying a pair predominantly to ride in, then these are the ones to pick... as long as you like black.

Best Cycling Jeans

(Image credit: Will Jones)

4. Vulpine Opus Jeans Specifications Size Range: S-XXL Colours: Indigo Material: Stretch denim DWR: No Pockets: 2 front, 2 rear Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Slim, without being skinny + Subtle reflective details + Very high rear waist Reasons to avoid - Sizes up large

Cycling jeans are a hard one to do well, which is why so few people make them. These Opus jeans from Vulpine are very good, even against normal jeans, but with cycling features packed in they're a winner.

The fit is prime cycling trousers, with the highest rear waist of the lot - if you're riding in an aggressive position rest assured you're not going to be showing anyone your bottom. The knees, like the Brannan pants, are also articulated, and the stretch denim is stretchy enough that it allows movement, without losing that sturdy 'denim' feeling that is key.

The reflective details are subtle too, hidden away in pocket piping. There are no zipped pockets, so be sure your valuables are safe, but the pockets themselves are deep and well-positioned so as not to interfere.

My main gripe was really with the fit - These size a little large, so if you're between sizes go a size down. Also, if you've got bigger legs or want a wider leg just for the look of it then Vulpine has the Opus jean, which has all the same features in a looser fit.

Lightweight Option

(Image credit: Will Jones)

5. Rapha Explore Pant Specifications Size Range: XS-XXL Colours: Grey, black, dark grey, olive, white/red Material: 4-way stretch softshell DWR: No Pockets: 2 front, 2 zippered side Today's Best Deals View at Backcountry.com View at Competitive Cyclist View at Rapha US Reasons to buy + Superlight and quick-drying + Integrated belt + Cut for riding Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too 'techy' for the office

Rapha's Explore Pant is designed as a gravelly/mtb pair of cycling trousers, but I've taken to using them around the city far more than I have on the trails. If you want to add a splash of gorpcore aesthetic to your city riding then these are a great shout, as you get the style but with the added benefits of a pair of trousers designed for riding.

The main reason I love these is the fact that they are feathery-light. This means they stay cool even if it is warm, and dry out super quick if they get wet too - I've worn them over a set of tights in winter, and on their own in warm weather.

There are no rear pockets, but I never use them when riding anyway as they lack the security and you end up sitting on your keys if you're not careful, to make up for it there are a pair of side pockets that extend around the back of your thighs so you don't have anything on the front.

Lastly, you needn't worry about a belt - they have a built-in lightweight one that's far less obtrusive when you're riding than a standard buckle, and the end of each leg also features a cinch tab so you don't get them caught in your drivetrain.

Cycling Sweatpants

(Image credit: Will Jones)

6. Altura Grid Softshell Pants Specifications Size Range: S-3XL Colours: Green, grey Material: Grid fleece DWR: Yes Pockets: 2 zipped side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Hugely comfy + Breathable but cosy Reasons to avoid - Too casual for most offices

Altura markets these as a 'softshell' pair of cycling trousers, but don't be fooled; these are sweatpants, just cut for cycling. They bear no real resemblance to the first three options on this list, which are actual softshell pants.

While they aren't what they claim to be, they have found a place in my life nonetheless, and are a particular favourite for when I ride to the gym. Also, I just wear them around the house too, as I would with any other sweatpants.

I wouldn't want to wear these to the office, or for extended riding, as despite the grid fleece being more breathable than normal sweatpants they are still warm. There's also a DWR, but I wouldn't want to spend any time in a downpour.

The tapered leg and high rear waist, plus some reflective details make them far better on the bike than any other sweatpants I've ridden in, but I'd say these are perfect for riding to the gym and not a great deal else. Still worthy of shouting about for that, as on some days I happily work out in them too, but unless you work in an extremely casual workplace you may look like you're wearing pyjamas at your desk.

How to choose

Most cycling trousers, whether you're using them for commuting or just zooming around the city for fun, have a few things in common; a higher waist at the back, more secure pockets, and stretchy materials. Beyond that, things diverge, so it's only natural to have a few questions - I've tried my best to answer the common ones below.

How should cycling pants fit? Basically, they should fit like normal trousers, but the waist will be higher at the back to preserve one's modesty. The cut of cycling trousers will invariably be slim, as baggy trousers flap and are more prone to getting caught in chainrings. The leg length also tends to be longer, in the expectation that you'll roll them up, though this isn't universal.

Are cycling trousers waterproof? Waterproof cycling trousers are a different product entirely, akin to a waterproof jacket. With 'normal' cycling trousers none are waterproof, but many offer a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating that causes light rain to bead off. If it's heavy rain though, you'll want proper overtrousers.

Do I have to roll one leg up when I cycle? No, but it helps - Rolling one leg up, the driveside one, a few times keeps it out of the way of your chainring, which can cause anything from dirty marks through to actually ripping your trouser leg if you aren't careful. Many cycling pants also feature reflective patches inside the lining that are only visible when you roll one leg up.