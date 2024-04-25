Best cycling trousers of 2024: Six options so you can ride to work and not get changed

By Will Jones
published

Ride in comfort without having to take a change of clothes to the office

Cycling to work has many benefits, not least of which is 'more time on the bike, but there is admittedly a lot of additional faff. Into a pannier or one of the best cycling backpacks has to go your laptop, lunch, change of clothes, and a towel and toiletries. If your commute isn't too intense though you can easily ditch the change of clothes and ride in wearing some of the best cycling trousers instead.

Cycling TrousersBest Overall
1. Mission Workshop Signal Pants

The best fit, the best materials, the best finish, comfortable to ride in and smart enough for most workplaces. If you can stomach the price these are nearly impossible to beat.

Cycling TrousersMost comfy
2. OrNot Mission Pants

A little softer and more stretchy than the Signal, these are great for every day, are brilliant for riding or doing anything else active, and they come in a lovely range of earthy colours. 

Cycling TrousersBest Value

3. Chrome Brannan Pants

A thinner material makes these lighter, and a vented gusset keeps them cool in the heat. You can usually pick them up cheaper than most cycling trousers and they are a bargain.

Cycling TrousersBest Jeans
4. Vulpine Opus Jeans

Cycling jeans are hard to do, but these from Vulpine are great. The cut is well done, and there is enough stretch to allow movement without them ever feeling like late 2000's jeggings. 

Cycling TrousersLightweight

5. Rapha Explore Pant

Just as at home in the city as they are on bikepacking trips. The Rapha Explore Pants are superlight, resist spray, and will dry off the fastest of any on this list. After work gravel ride, anyone?

Cycling TrousersSweatpants

6. Altura Grid Softshell Pants

These are perfect for riding to the gym and, if I'm being honest, kicking about around the house, but they are cut for cycling and are far more breathable than any normal pair of sweatpants. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael