Fara F/Road review: A good looking mile-muncher that needs better wheels

Cyclingnews Verdict

Good looking and good for big days out, but needs better wheels and is expensive for the spec

Pros

  • +

    Beautiful aesthetics

  • +

    Endless cockpit options for perfect fit

  • +

    Responsive but not skittish ride

  • +

    Reversable seatpost

Cons

  • -

    Wheels are outdated

  • -

    Tyres not the best and could be wider

  • -

    Spec could be better for the price

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Fara, in cycling brand terms, is a relative newcomer. Founded in 2015, it is relatively unique in that it is a Scandinavian brand. The cycling industry tends to be focussed on a few nodes - the USA, Taiwan, Italy, Germany - so it’s certainly novel to see a brand come out of Norway, and not even Oslo either. Fara is based in the ‘mid north’, in a town about 30km from Trondheim, roughly the same latitude as Iceland where the national landmass starts to get skinny.

Given the brand’s slightly remote origins, it’s not a surprise that it started with gravel bikes, before moving through all-road until we get the F/Road, a fully-fledged road bike. In the same way Italian bikes have some Italian characteristics in their design and aesthetics, and even ride quality, there is some of that here, though the flavour is Norge. 

Fara F/Road review
You'd be hard pressed to sday this isn't a very good looking road bike.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Fara F/Road review
Unusually the seatpost is reversable in case you want to get more over the bottom bracket.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Fara F/Road review
While it handles well enough for a race course the F/Road felt most at home on windy back lanes rather than hammering it at full chat.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Good looking, and nothing daft besides an odd steerer bung, more than made up for by a reversible seatpost9/10
BuildSram Rival is solid, the cockpit comes in myriad options of all widths and lengths, but let down by the wheels and tyres a bit8/10
PerformanceGood fun, but more attuned to twisty lanes than a crit circuit in this guise8/10
WeightAn 890g claimed frame weight is competitive, but alloy wheels add bulk7/10
ValueHard to justify against big name brand and even some boutique options6/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 76%

