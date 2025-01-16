New Basso SV aims to bridge the divide between performance road and all-road bikes

Basso SV is aero and lightweight but optimised for tyres up to 35mm wide

Basso has today launched a new bike. Called the SV, it is designed to offer a high performance machine that can be configured for fast riding on tarmac, but also set up for all-road riding.

What does SV stand for? It signifies sempre veloce – ‘always fast’ in Italian - with Basso saying that the new bike is designed to offer racing level performance for all riders and elevate your cycling experience. It claims that the new bike combines cutting edge technology with thoughtful design, ensuring speed and comfort on any road, for every rider.

