Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset 70% off for Black Friday
Easton's carbon wheelset gets a massive discount at Chain Reaction Cycles
Chain Reaction Cycles have slashed the price of the Easton EC90 SL Disc road wheelset by a whopping 70 per cent for Black Friday. The carbon wheels, which normally cost £2299.99, have been cut down to just £699.99.
The lightweight and high-performance wheelset is fully carbon and made for disc brakes. A 38mm profile and 19mm internal width are sturdy and provide a solid ride and reliable handling. The rims have easy tubeless compatibility too, should you want a change from clinchers.
Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset | 70% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was £2299.99 | Now £699.99
Easton's lightweight and high-performance EC90 SL Disc wheelset is fully carbon and made specifically for disc road bikes. At just £699.99, you'd be foolish not to treat your bike to an early Christmas gift. View Deal
Given Easton's reputation for building strong wheels, it's no surprise that the EC90 SL wheelset is stiff and sturdy. That stiffness translates into immediate power delivery as you accelerate, giving you reliable, robust performance as you ride.
The set weighs in at 1.54kg, which means it's not the lightest wheelset going, though what you lose in a few grams, you make up for in reliability and a reassuring ride.
