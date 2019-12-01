Cyber Monday smartwatch deal brings Garmin Forerunner 45 down by 26%
Cycling-friendly Garmin smartwatch down to £124.99 for Cyber Monday at Amazon
This Cyber Monday Garmin deal outperforms the Black Friday deal covered last week. The Garmin Forerunner 45 is now available in a Cyber Monday deal at Amazon - in black colourway only - for the best price ever recorded on the retail giant's site. Formerly £169.99, the cycling-friendly smartwatch is now available at just £124.99.
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | 26% off at Amazon
Was £169.99 | Now £124.99
The Garmin Forerunner is at its lowest price at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal. We're confident this price won't be beaten. Perfect for multisport athletes and cycling purists alike. View Deal
If you're a cyclist, you'll have heard of Garmin. Popular for its Edge series GPS computers, the tech giant also has a long list of smartwatch models in its range. The Forerunner 45 is one of those, and while smartwatches are wider-adopted by triathletes and runners, they offer benefits for pure cyclists too, both on and off the bike. Especially now you can pick up the Forerunner 45 smartwatch in a great Cyber Monday cycling deal.
The Forerunner 45 is already a valuable prospect with its lightweight design and range of useful features such as GPS tracking, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, and performance metrics such as heart rate or VO2 Max.
- Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Bundle reduced by up to 23%
- Garmin Forerunner 45 reduced to its best-ever price
- Garmin Edge 520 Plus reduced by 25%
- Save up to 45% on Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch
Cyber Monday at Cyclingnews
Cyber Monday retailer roundup
Wiggle Cyber Monday
Backcountry Cyber Monday
Evans Cycles Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday by category
Cyber Monday bike deals
Cyber Monday road bikes
Cyber Monday helmet deals
Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals
Cyber Monday e-bike deals
Cyber Monday cycling clothing
Cyber Monday by brand
Cyber Monday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday GoPro deals
Rapha Cyber Monday
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday cycling sales have furnished us with endless deals on great cycling products, so check out our breakdown of the best Cyber Monday bike deals to find the best deals available now.
Cyber Monday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
- Proviz: 20% off everything
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy