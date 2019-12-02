Cyber Monday cycling deal knocks 40% off Shimano R9150 Dura-Ace Di2 groupset
Shimano's flagship electronic groupset available for £1849.99 / $2441.99 at Wiggle
Shimano's latest, greatest, top-of-the-range Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 11-speed groupset is available at Wiggle UK this Cyber Monday for just £1849.99 / $2441.99, saving 40 per cent on its £3097.99 / $4089.35 RRP.
With the Japanese component giant's top electronic groupset going at this price, you'll have to be quick, as the options available will sell out quickly but there's currently still a huge range of different crank lengths, chainring sizes and cassette ratios available through Wiggle.
UK: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset | Save 40% at Wiggle UK
Was £3097.99 | Now £1849.99
Save a huge 40% this Cyber Monday on Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset at Wiggle UK.View Deal
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset | Save 40% at Wiggle USA
Was $4089.35 | Now $2441.99
For our USA readers, the same deal is available to you at Wiggle's US-focussed website. View Deal
Cyber Monday at Cyclingnews
Cyber Monday retailer roundup
Wiggle Cyber Monday
Backcountry Cyber Monday
Evans Cycles Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday by category
Cyber Monday bike deals
Cyber Monday road bikes
Cyber Monday helmet deals
Cyber Monday cycling clothing
Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals
Cyber Monday e-bike deals
Cyber Monday by brand
Cyber Monday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday GoPro deals
The R9150 series is the latest version of Shimano's flagship Di2 electronic range and one of the best upgrades you could give your trusty steed in terms of shifting and braking performance, as well as being lightweight and a pleasure to use, with satisfyingly precise shifts from the 11-speed rear derailleur and automatic chain-trimming from the front derailleur, ensuring chain-rub is avoided when cross-chaining.
If you haven't yet tried any of Shimano's electronic groupsets, you're missing out, and while the company's Ultegra Di2 group is a cheaper, and also excellent, alternative – and is also currently available through Wiggle and Chain Reaction for just under £1000.00 – Dura-Ace Di2 remains top of the tree, and is absolutely worth a look at this special Cyber Monday price.
Still looking for something else? Check out some of Wiggle's other fantastic Cyber Monday deals.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy