Cyber Monday cycling deal knocks 40% off Shimano R9150 Dura-Ace Di2 groupset

Shimano's latest, greatest, top-of-the-range Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 11-speed groupset is available at Wiggle UK this Cyber Monday for just £1849.99 / $2441.99, saving 40 per cent on its £3097.99 / $4089.35 RRP.

With the Japanese component giant's top electronic groupset going at this price, you'll have to be quick, as the options available will sell out quickly but there's currently still a huge range of different crank lengths, chainring sizes and cassette ratios available through Wiggle.

UK: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset | Save 40% at Wiggle UK

Was £3097.99 | Now £1849.99

Save a huge 40% this Cyber Monday on Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset at Wiggle UK.View Deal

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 groupset | Save 40% at Wiggle USA

Was $4089.35 | Now $2441.99

For our USA readers, the same deal is available to you at Wiggle's US-focussed website. View Deal

The R9150 series is the latest version of Shimano's flagship Di2 electronic range and one of the best upgrades you could give your trusty steed in terms of shifting and braking performance, as well as being lightweight and a pleasure to use, with satisfyingly precise shifts from the 11-speed rear derailleur and automatic chain-trimming from the front derailleur, ensuring chain-rub is avoided when cross-chaining.

If you haven't yet tried any of Shimano's electronic groupsets, you're missing out, and while the company's Ultegra Di2 group is a cheaper, and also excellent, alternative – and is also currently available through Wiggle and Chain Reaction for just under £1000.00 – Dura-Ace Di2 remains top of the tree, and is absolutely worth a look at this special Cyber Monday price.

Still looking for something else? Check out some of Wiggle's other fantastic Cyber Monday deals.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: