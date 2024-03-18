Ride the Future: Himiway C5 — The Electric Motorbike for Trendsetting Adventurers

The new Himiway C5 is an electric bike for the individualist and trendsetter who wants something extra from their ride and the versatility to go further, as encapsulated in the C5’s slogan: Live Electric, Ride Bold.

Most electric bikes look, well, like bicycles with a motor. But the Himiway C5 is different; it’s a crossover-style electric bike with unique motocross motorbike looks that will stand out on city streets. Himiway says that it’s ‘designed for the speed and passion-seeking youth, students, and young professionals of the New Generation in Europe and America, who are brave, independent and full of vitality.’

The Himiway C5 is a great option for commuting, but its rugged build, high powered motor and long range mean that it’s ready for off-road exploring and adventure as well. Its $2,299 US price makes it an affordable option for both urban and all-terrain adventurers.

The motorbike style includes a pedalling-free ride at up to 28mph (in the US) using the thumb throttle, which allows you to keep pace with other urban traffic, or even go faster. You can also still pedal, giving you a choice between an easier ride or a longer range.

Op for pedal-assist and you have a seven speed Shimano Altus groupset with a 14-28 tooth cassette, providing plenty of gear range to tackle flats and hills. There is a full set of sensors built in for torque, speed and braking, to ensure that the motor assist is matched to your pedalling power input.

Powerful motor and range of up to 80 miles

(Image credit: Himiway)

The Himiway C5 isn’t just about looks, it’s got the power to go with them. There’s a powerful 750 watt brushless rear hub motor with 86Nm of torque – among the most powerful that you can find on an electric bike and providing motorbike levels of assistance.

The motor is powered by a removable, large capacity 960Wh Samsung/LG battery, which will propel the C5 for up to 80 miles on a charge, so there’s plenty of range to explore or for multiple commuting rides. The battery can be recharged on or off the bike.

Battery level, speed, distance and other ride info is provided by a clear, backlit display centrally mounted on the handlebars. This also provides a USB charging port for your phone or a cycling computer. You can use the thumb controller, handily positioned next to the handlebar grip, to choose between five levels of pedal assist, as well as to ride without assistance. There’s a walk mode to help you to move the C5 around when not riding.

If you plan to ride off-road, the 4 inch wide Kenda tyres will provide plenty of grip, as well as comfort on broken road surfaces. There’s a deep tread pattern that will handle everything from gravel to sand and snow with ease.

Shock absorption is provided by a KKE coil spring fork with 140mm of travel and adjustable compression and rebound to dial in your ride. It has a motorbike-style dual crown and inverted legs. At the rear, there’s an EXA air shock with 47mm of travel and together they offer plenty of ride comfort wherever you’re heading.

Stopping is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, with 180mm rotors front and rear to provide plenty of power. There is a built-in high output 48 volt headlight and a tail light with automatic braking detection. Further safety is provided by the pulsing, coloured breathing lights built into the side of the frame and by reflective tyre sidewalls.

Built tough

(Image credit: Himiway)

The C5 itself weighs 88lb and can handle a maximum total weight of 330lb. The frame is made of double-thickness 6061 aluminum tubing, to provide the strength to back up the C5’s rugged looks. There’s a robust kickstand for when the C5 is parked up and its keyed start means that it’s inoperative when not in use.

Himiway says that the C5 electric motorbike’s versatile seating position and extended saddle will suit riders with a range of heights from 5’4” up to 6’3”. There’s even a coffee cup holder built into the front of the saddle area – a great feature if you want to use your C5 around town or for the commute.

The Himiway C5 electric motorbike is priced at $2,299 and available in grey or white colourways, with finance available through Shop Pay or Affirm, starting at $112 per month. Himiway offers free shipping, a two year warranty and a 15 day return period.

The Himiway C5 will launch in the US, but look out for UK and European availability later this year. Visit Himiway for more info and to order.

In a world of samey electric bikes, the Himiway C5 stands out. Its full set of electric bike features, rugged build and powerful motor mean that it’s a uniquely versatile means to transport both in the city and on the trails and its stylish design will suit both urban and out of town adventurers.