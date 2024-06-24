Shimano expands its range of e-bike drive units with all-new EP5 and E5100 systems

Japanese component manufacturer Shimano has released two new electric bike drive units in the shape of the EP5 and EP5100. The brand says the new drive units, “represent a significant step into a new era of e-bikes, empowering riders to explore further, connect deeper, and experience the natural joy of cycling.”

The new EP5 and EP5100 systems join Shimano’s existing e-bike drive offerings, the EP8 and EP6 aimed at mountain biking whilst the EP6100 and E5000 systems are suited more to urban mobility and commuting.

E-bikes for commuting and urban mobility are increasingly terms that go hand in hand with more people turning to e-bikes as a solution for getting around town and commuting to work. It seems Shimano has angled its latest drive units specifically at this corner of the cycling community.

We expect to see these systems on hybrid and commuter e-bikes (Image credit: Shimano)

EP5: Power balanced with range

The EP5 system offers riders a great deal of customisation and the ability to tune the feel and characteristics of each of the three assist modes, eco, trail and boost via Shimano’s E-Tube Project Cyclist app. The 3-kilogram EP5 system can deliver up to 60Nm of torque and is compatible with disc, roller or coaster brake systems.

Although range is a tricky thing to accurately calculate for an e-bike system. Shimano is confident that the EP5, on a ‘mostly flat commuting course’ can provide assistance for up to 270 kilometres on a single charge. If riders don't have any 270-kilometre rides in mind it does mean that the system could last a week or more between charges.

Another feature of the EP5 is its compatibility with the Auto-Shift function for bikes with internal hub gearing or a rear derailleur setup. As the name suggests this takes shifting out of the hands of the rider and lets the bike shift gears for you to always keep you in the most suitable gear based on your cadence, rider input and motor support.

In regions where regulations permit the EP5 drive unit is capable of providing assistance up to a maximum speed of 28 mph. However, in regions such as the United Kingdom and the EU, all e-bike classes are governed by a 25 km/h (15 mph) maximum support speed.

The EP5 provides a quoted 270km range (Image credit: Shimano)

EP5100: Built for everyday e-biking

Joining the EP5 is the EP5100 which the brand says is a more accessible drive unit. Tipping the scales at 2.4kg and delivering 50Nm of torque, the motor has a little less support than the EP5. Aimed at 'commuting and everyday adventures' the EP5100 has been designed to bridge the gap between traditional cycling and pedal-assisted cycling.

The EP5100 has been designed to provide riders with a smooth and natural assistance platform. Much like its more premium brother the EP5100 is also customisable via the E-Tube Project Cyclist app.

For riders wanting to make use of the brand's Auto Shift technology the EP5100 is only compatible with internal hub gear drivetrains only, rather than both internal hub gears and traditional external derailleurs the EP5 system can deal with. Like the EP5 it is also compatible with disc, roller and coaster brakes.

Ahead of its launch Shimano said that the EP5100 was, “Inspired by more than a hundred years of cycling history, the E5100 bridges the worlds of cycling and e-biking, by offering a lightweight and responsive support system, while providing riders with a natural feel and reliable performance with every stroke.”

We don't have pricing for the new units yet but expect to see them being specced on commuter and hybrid e-bikes in the near future.