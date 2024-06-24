Shimano expands its range of e-bike drive units with all-new EP5 and E5100 systems

By
published

The new platforms join the existing EP8 and EP6 systems aimed at commuting and urban riding

Shimano EP5 system
(Image credit: Shimano)

Japanese component manufacturer Shimano has released two new electric bike drive units in the shape of the EP5 and EP5100. The brand says the new drive units, “represent a significant step into a new era of e-bikes, empowering riders to explore further, connect deeper, and experience the natural joy of cycling.”

The new EP5 and EP5100 systems join Shimano’s existing e-bike drive offerings, the EP8 and EP6 aimed at mountain biking whilst the EP6100 and E5000 systems are suited more to urban mobility and commuting. 

Alex Hunt