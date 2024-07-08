Eurobike 2024 tech roundup: The most interesting things on show

Eurobike has long been the biggest bike show in Europe and is truly enormous. With over 1,800 companies exhibiting over 150,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor space, it takes days to get around, and even then it's easy to miss things.

These days it is more of a trade event than a launch platform, as product gets shown throughout the year, and lots of the latest road tech debuted at the Tour de France only a week ago, as highlighted by our Tour tech gallery.

Though it's dominated by electric bikes and a dizzying array of bike styles, there is still a lot of interesting road and gravel kit to check out, and here are our highlights.

Classified's new 16-speed groupset

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Classified probably had the biggest road-based news at the now e-bike-dominated event with the introduction of its 16-speed groupset in conjunction with TRP. Don't panic, though, that doesn't mean there's a new 16-speed cassette, more that you can control the gears with one shifter that uses a combination of the seamless two-speed hub shifting with a wireless 12-speed rear derailleur to give you 16 individual gears operable from a single shift lever with no overlapping gear ratios.

DT Swiss x Continental Aero 111 tyre

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The eagle-eyed among you might have spotted the strange new tyre being used by Decathlon-AG2R-La Mondiale at the Tour de France, and it's now been unveiled officially as a Partnership between DT Swiss, Continental, and SwissSide as a new aero front-only tyre. What started out as a bit of tinkering from the engineers in the wind tunnel has made it to the Tour, and though only being used by one team so far, there are plenty of others putting the front-specific tyre to test in the never-ending aero arms race.

Elite Square indoor bike

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Indoor training can take a terrible toll on your bike if you're not careful, and to save you from turning your pride and joy into a sweaty, corroded mess, Elite has launched the Square. Unlike other complete options from brands like Wahoo and Tacx, the Square is a trainer bike frame that is attached to a trainer so that you can retrofit it to your existing direct drive turbo, and it will even work with other non-Elite trainers.

With tons of features, easy-to-use adjustments, and a super solid and stable frame, this looks like a great option for those looking to improve their training experience this winter.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elite Avanti trainer

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Elite also had its latest Avanti trainer, which brings Wi-Fi technology to a new platform designed to compete with the Wahoo Kickr Core. The addition of Wi-Fi means you have more Bluetooth options open, which is handy for those using systems like Apple TV for indoor training setups. It also has a really neat little storage box complete with all the adaptors and a brake pad block, so you won't have to worry about losing the adaptors when travelling.

Pirelli tyres

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

I'm all for the wider tyre trend on race bikes, but I think Pirelli might have gone a bit too far this time.

Giant Trinity disc Jayco AlUla prototype

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

First seen at the Tour of Romandie, Giant had the Trinity disc prototype on display in Jayco AlUla colours. Details are still hard to come by, but Giant has taken advantage of the relaxed UCI rules with deep-bladed aero forks and head tube area. There's also a neat-looking mono riser bar set up and lots of clearance for wide tyres.

Giant Revolt gravel bike

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Giant also had the recently launched and updated Revolt gravel bikes on show. With their new storage options and comfort-orientated finishing kit, they look to improve on the well-loved previous version.

SRAM WBR Buffalo two-speed bike

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Having recently launched its Red groupset, there wasn't much new kit on display at SRAM, though it did have its latest Buffalo bike on display with its innovative two-speed drivetrain and seriously bomb-proof yet simple build.

Shifting is handled by two chainrings and freewheels connected by a shift ring. To operate it, the rider imply backpedals half a turn, and it changes from one gear to the other. It's a simple system with no need for a shifter or cable and means that those in tougher terrain can make use of the Buffalo bikes.

Designed to enable African communities to benefit from the freedom of a bike with its World Bicycle Relief fund, WBR has got over 800,000 bikes to communities that need them, which is a seriously impressive number.

ERE Research Aero TT wheels

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

I've tested some lovely gravel wheels from ERE Research in the past, but I spotted these being used on the time trial bikes of Intermarché-Wanty recently and wanted to check them out. With the Genus AE92-D 92mm deep wheel up front and the Genus AE00-D disc wheel out back, they look like an interesting option for those looking for a fast disc brake setup.

ERE Research Genus tyres

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

ERE also had its range of Genus tyres on display, which had a pleasingly old-school look to them with their tan side walls and grippy-looking tread but with bang-up-to-date tubeless tech, high TPI carcass, and wide sizes.

ERE Research adjustable saddle

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Finally, ERE also had a clever take on saddle tech, with this model which lets you adjust the tension on the saddle rails for differing levels of flex and, therefore, comfort with the flick of a small lever just under the nose. This isn't a new thing to ERE, but it's an interesting concept nonetheless.

Shimano S-Phyre XC 903 shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

As used by none other than Mathieu van der Poel, Shimano’s latest top-of-the-range XC shoe is a lightweight race shoe with a double Boa setup and features such as a lock-down heel to keep the shoe secure and light but grippy enough outsole for when you need to get off and run. They come in three colors and a wide-fit version, and like other Shimano shoes, there should be plenty of room in the toe box, too.

PRO Stealth Superlight saddle

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The popular Stealth Superlight saddle has been updated and is now 15g lighter. However, it is still comfortable and optimized for an aggressive aero position for those looking to shave a few grams from their race bike.

PRO Vibe Aero Carbon Handlebar and PRO Vibe Aero Stem

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Designed to offer the benefits of an aero one-piece bar and stem setup but without the fit and adjustment drawbacks, PRO had its latest setup on display. Its 37cm-wide version has a 126mm drop, 77mm reach and weighs 240 grams.

Its external internal cable routing will be welcomed by mechanics far and wide. PRO has even have dedicated slots for Shimano satellite shifters next to the stem that make shifting from the tops easy while still being fully aero.

K-Edge bottle cage mounted chain guide

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Fresh from the latest Unbound, K-Edge had this neat-looking chain device on display. It is designed to mount from the bottle cage bolts and offers a chain retention solution for bikes without front mech mounting points. With lots of adjustments, it should fit pretty much any gravel bike and TT bike.

Scott Plasma Tri bike

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Scott had Magnus Ditlev's Ironman race bike on show, which featured tonnes of the usual Triathlon bike features like large chainrings, aero mech cages, etc, but the handlebar extensions really caught my eye.

They look like polished production items from the side, but up close, it's clear these are a very custom set-up, with more thought to comfort over a longer distance than you'd find on a WorldTour TT set-up.

DARE Velocity Ace limited edition

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Some of the riders at Uno-X have been racing the Velocity Ace this year, with all five of their victories coming on this super aero machine. DARE had this version on show in a subtle matt silver and black finish, which is limited to just 50 units available worldwide.

Haro bikes

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Those of you of a certain age who rode BMX in your youth will undoubtedly remember Haro. The brand recently announced a complete range overhaul that includes these great-looking road and gravel bikes.

Storck Aerfast.5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Storck’s Aerfast.5 is a striking, no-compromise aero bike that caught my eye. The brand says it is the fastest in the world, and with its deep aero forks, head tube, and very fast-looking bar and stem, you can see why.

Passoni Cicloprato gravel bike

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

I should admit that a Passoni has long been at the top of my ‘If I won the lottery list’ of dream bikes, and the Italian custom masters' latest offering, the Cicloprato, was no exception. With near-endless custom build possibilities and beautiful finishes, they are real head-turners, though if you have to ask how much...

Bulls Mache-Ti 3D printed gravel bike

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Bulls is a German brand with an enormous range of normal and electric bikes, and tucked away on its stand was this lovely 3D-printed titanium gravel bike. The brand has made great use of the tech to create a very modern-looking machine and has even gone for a full titanium fork to match too.

Sidi Shoes

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt) (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Sidi has long been one of the most sought-after shoe brands, though, in recent years, I thought its designs had started to look a bit dated, which, as long time fan, was sad to see. Especially for gravel and MTB though that looks like it is about to change with some great updates and bang-up-to-date color options. Sidi has even taken the ‘gravel is just 90’s mtb to heart with some retro-inspired colorways, too.

Fizik shoes

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The booming gravel scene really seems to have let designers go wild with colors, and the Tempo Beat shoes from Fizik were no exception.

Schwalbe Clik valve

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The humble Presta valve has been unchanged for decades and looked like it was one of the only ‘standards’ to stay around forever, though Schwalbe is looking to change that with its latest 'Clik valve'. It offers a far more secure connection and simpler usage, and handily they screw into existing valves with removable cores.

Mavic