'I am aware they can catch fire, so you have to take care' - Urgent action called for to address ebike fire risks

Fire chiefs and city councils demand new legislation to prevent deaths

They are a staple of nearly every major city, primarily used by food couriers: The homemade ebike, often converted at home without expert supervision, is quickly becoming a problem for fire departments. Today, the BBC reported a call to action from the National Fire Chief’s Council following a series of house fires caused by lithium-ion batteries catching alight.

The latest high-profile fire occurred in Bristol, UK, at the end of September, and saw Jabar Oryakhe, 30, sadly die after falling from the 16th floor of a tower block while trying to escape the blaze. According to research published on Gov.uk in August, this is one of 235 fires in the last two years reportedly caused by ebikes, just under half of which were due to homemade setups. A total of 11 deaths in 2023 were reportedly caused by ebike fires. 

Will Jones

Senior Tech Writer

