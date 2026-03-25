Magicshine has discounted the brightest front bike light we've ever tested in the Amazon Spring Sale
We have picked out some great discounted Magicshine lights from the Amazon Spring Sales, whether you're looking for as many lumens as possible or some reliable lights for riding in the dark
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We highly rate Magicshine's lights. They are consistently featured in our best bike lights buyers' guide, based on their performance and value. With Amazon's Spring Sale kicking off today in the USA, that value has got even better with discounts of up to 30%.
The headline discount is on the Magicshine Monteer 12000, which has a discount of $148. This behemoth of a light has a whopping 12000 lumen output, the brightest we have ever tested, so its guarenteed to light up the darkest of nights.
Unless you're riding extremely technical terrain at night, it's probably overkill for the vast majority of riders. The good news is that Magicshine also has deals on other lights that are more suitable for riding on the road, gravel or commuting in the dark.
You can find all of Magicshine's Amazon Spring Salelight deals on its Amazon store, but I have picked out the best options below.
The dollar to lumen value on this light is unmatched. While the 12000 lumen output is seriously impressive, it's going to be overkill for most riders out there.
Read moreRead less▼
A great combo deal for commuting. Up front, the Hori 900 neatly integrates with your Garmin/Wahoo bike mount and the rear SEEMEE 50 has great multi-angle visibility.
Read moreRead less▼
The Magicshine Evo 1700 has a punchy 1700 lumens beam that can be controlled via the included handlebar remote. Will Jones reviewed the Di2-controlled EVO 1700 and was impressed with its performance.
Read moreRead less▼
Is it an Amazon sale event without a Seemee 300 deal? This is our top-rated rear light, with Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, proclaiming it to be "the best rear bike light on the market at the moment" in his Magicshine SEEMEE 300 review.