Magicshine has discounted the brightest front bike light we've ever tested in the Amazon Spring Sale

We highly rate Magicshine's lights. They are consistently featured in our best bike lights buyers' guide, based on their performance and value. With Amazon's Spring Sale kicking off today in the USA, that value has got even better with discounts of up to 30%.

The headline discount is on the Magicshine Monteer 12000, which has a discount of $148. This behemoth of a light has a whopping 12000 lumen output, the brightest we have ever tested, so its guarenteed to light up the darkest of nights.

Unless you're riding extremely technical terrain at night, it's probably overkill for the vast majority of riders. The good news is that Magicshine also has deals on other lights that are more suitable for riding on the road, gravel or commuting in the dark.

You can find all of Magicshine's Amazon Spring Salelight deals on its Amazon store, but I have picked out the best options below.

Save 30% ($148) Magicshine MONTEER 12000: was $499.99 now $351.99 at Amazon The dollar to lumen value on this light is unmatched. While the 12000 lumen output is seriously impressive, it's going to be overkill for most riders out there. Read more Read less ▼