Look updates its road and gravel e-bikes with kilogram weight saving and improved range

By
published

Updated e-bikes powered by new Fazua Ride 60 motor with 120km claimed range

Look has updated its E-765 road and gravel e-bike range with a new motor, significantly lower weight, and extended range.

The updated E-765 is powered by the latest Fazua Ride 60 motor and battery, replacing the Fazua Evation in its previous generation E-765 models. The Ride 60 system’s 250 watt, 60Nm motor is integrated into the bottom bracket and is powered by a non-removable 430Wh battery in the downtube. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 