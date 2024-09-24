Look updates its road and gravel e-bikes with kilogram weight saving and improved range
Updated e-bikes powered by new Fazua Ride 60 motor with 120km claimed range
Look has updated its E-765 road and gravel e-bike range with a new motor, significantly lower weight, and extended range.
The updated E-765 is powered by the latest Fazua Ride 60 motor and battery, replacing the Fazua Evation in its previous generation E-765 models. The Ride 60 system’s 250 watt, 60Nm motor is integrated into the bottom bracket and is powered by a non-removable 430Wh battery in the downtube.
The new system makes for a more slender profile to the new bike than the outgoing model, where the battery was removable from the frame. Look says that the new bike is also a whole kilogram lighter than its predecessor and has double the assistance range at 120km and 1500m of elevation gain on a full charge.
Fazua says a complete motor system weighs 4.2kg – a sizeable chunk of the road-going E-765’s 12.9kg claimed weight, which puts it firmly in the lightweight electric bike market.
The motor characteristics can be tuned by the rider using Fazua’s app, which also provides activity tracking and an in-ride dashboard. There are three assistance modes available, as well as walk assist. Claimed time for a full charge is 3.5 hours.
As with the original E-765, which was launched in 2019, the updated E-765 is all-carbon and available in both road-going and gravel configurations. Look says that it’s designed its frame shapes and carbon lay-up to improve vertical flexion and hence comfort and traction. There’s 45mm of tyre clearance and the frame can be fitted with a suspension fork to provide up to 50mm of travel for gravel riders.
Look is offering the new E-765 in two specs at launch, one road-going, the other for gravel aficionados.
Road spec
The road-going E-765 Optimum has a claimed weight of 12.9kg. It’s specced with SRAM Rival AXS XPLR with a 1x configuration with a 44-tooth chainring and 10-44t SRAM XG cassette. The carbon wheels, along with the cockpit, carbon seatpost and saddle are Look branded. Tyres are 32mm Hutchinson Sector.
A complete bike is priced at £8,490 / $9.490 / €8,490.
Gravel spec
The off-road spec E-765 Gravel has a SRAM Apex XPLR 1x groupset, with a 42-tooth chainring. Paired with the 10-44t SRAM cassette, this offers a sub-1:1 lowest gear ratio. It’s powered by the same Fazua Ride 60 motor and battery system, and is fitted with Fulcrum E-Racing 900 wheels with Hutchinson Touareg 40mm tyres. There are gravel specific Look LS2 Gravel flared handlebars and a similar array of other Look components to the E-765 Optimum. Claimed weight in gravel spec is 13.8kg.
The E-765 Gravel is priced at £6,990 / $7,690 / €6,990.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.