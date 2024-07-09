The Canyon Grizl:ON CF Trail shows why 'just buy an MTB' is nonsense

I tested the burly, top spec Grizl:ON which can cut it easily on MTB trails

Canyon Grizl:ON in the woods
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Grizl:ON CF Trail is brilliant fun to ride, and has only put a smile on my face but I'm not sure it will be at the top of riders 'to buy' lists

Pros

  • +

    Very versatile thanks to the power on-tap

  • +

    Stylish looks

  • +

    Will be at home comfortably in MTB terrain

  • +

    Clever light and frame bag system

Cons

  • -

    A mode adjust button on the handlebars from the factory would help

  • -

    Some audible rattle over rougher ground

  • -

    Some motor drag/lag on more technical terrain

Canyon Grizl:ON CF Trail

Canyon E-Grizl

Price: £7,649 / €8,049 / $ NA 

Weight: 15.9kg - S 

Sizes: XS-XL

Motor: Bosch Performance Line SX

Groupset: Sram Force /  Eagle XO 

Wheels / Tyres: DT Swiss 1400 HGC1400 - Schwalbe G One Ultrabite 

"Why don't you just buy a mountain bike" it's an argument that seems to get levelled at some of the more aggressive drop bar gravel bikes on the market at times, e-bikes included. And I just don't buy it. I think there's a lot more to the argument than that, as I'll go on to explain. 

Canyon Grizl:ON CF Trail
The rear built in replacement lights are replaceable should they get damaged (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )


The Bosch E bike flow app and ride metrics
System updated are easy to upload via the Bosch flow app (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Design and aesthetics A well executed design with some well thoughtful and interesting design ideas like the integrated light system8/10
Build Solid, big name, high spec parts, i'd just like to see a remote mode button on the bars 8/10
Performance Great, eats up technical off road riding, still feels lively on the road, hasn't failed to put a grin on my face 9/10
Weight 15.9kg a non issue with the e-power on tap, not too unwiledly when moving the bike around8/10
Value In the current climate this could be a more expensive bike, nearly every option box is ticked and there aren't many concessions really, a remote mode button would be my only want 7/10
Overall rating Row 5 - Cell 1 80%

