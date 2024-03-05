Canyon launches Grizl:ON electric gravel bike

Just under four years after the launch of the Grail:ON e-bike Canyon has decided to give the Grizl gravel bike the e-treatment as well and has launched the Grizl:ON e-gravel bike. Why? Canyon reckons e-gravel bikes that are functional, capable and fun to ride make sense to a lot of different riders, and that there are now better component options on the market for a drop bar, e-gravel machine.

Canyon says the e-gravel segment of the market is still fresh and open to interpretation. As such, the brand says the new bike is created with both 'everyday practicality and boundary-pushing exploration in mind', claiming that it has designed the new bike with a 'Swiss Army knife mindset,' meaning the Grizl should be well equipped to tackle a commute, errands, an hour's blast at the local trails, or a longer off-road bikepacking trip.

The new Grizl:ON range is comprised of four different carbon framed models which each use a Bosch Performance Line SX motor, the brand's lightest unit. The system features a 400-watt-hour battery, plus a 250-watt-hour range extender option. Two USA models, the CF9 and CF7 will also have class 3 e-bike status with assistance up to 28mph.

All Grizl:On models have been designed around a RockShox Rudy suspension fork and 60mm stem, the brand says it has approached the design of the bike from a mountain bike geometry standpoint. Each model also features a custom to the Grizl:ON Lupine Nano SL headlight and Lupine Sightstay rear lighting system which is wired into the central battery. The front light has a lumen rating of 700-1000 and the rear lights are incorporated into the rear seat stay/chainstay junction of the frame and are replaceable.

Each model also has mudguard/fender mounts and Canyon has also designed the first full-length RockShox Rudy front mudguard specifically for this bike. The rear mudguard also features an integrated rack, should users want to carry luggage up to 15kg.

This will come standard on one model (see below for breakdown) and will be able to be purchased for others. Canyon has also worked with Fidlock to design the Fidlock Quickoader magnetically mounted frame bag with a tool-roll pouch that sits inside the frame's main triangle.

The Cyclingnews tech team have a Grizl:ON model to test and will publish a full in-depth review in the coming weeks.

Grizl:ON CF Trail

Grizl:ON CF Trail Price: €7,999 / £7,649

Frame: Canyon Grizl: ON CF R112

Fork: RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: Sram Force AXS / XO Eagle

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1400

Weight: 15.5kg



The Grizl:ON CF Trail tops the Grizl range and the spec looks to be aimed at aggressive gravel and off-road riding. Priced at €7,999, it features the RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork and swaps out the Canyon VCLS seatpost for a RockShox Reverb AXS wireless dropper post with 75mm of drop for more aggressive descending.

The model also features a SRAM X0 Eagle mountain bike rear derailleur, a 10-52T cassette and is specced with Schwalbe G One Ultrabite 50mm tyres. The DT Swiss rims feature a 24mm internal width, and this is consistent across the range.

If customers want to fit mudguards to this model, we understand they will need to downsize to 45mm tyres.

GRIZL:ON CF9

GRIZL:ON CF9 Price: €6,999 / £6,699

Frame: Canyon Grizl: ON CF R112

Fork: RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR

Groupset: Sram Force AXS XPLR

Wheels: DT Swiss HGC1800

Weight: 15.3kg



The Grizl:ON CF9 is the lightest model in the range at 15.3kg and is priced at €6,999. it's also one of two models along with the CF7 that will be available in the US. It also features the RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork, but features the Canyon VCLS seatpost like the one we tested on the Canyon Endurace CFR.

The CF9 has a Force XPLR wireless groupset with a 42T chainring up front and a 10-44T cassette, as mentioned the US version of the bike will feature a 44T chainring.

The bike is specced with DT Swiss HGC1800 wheels and Schwalbe G One Bite Evo 45mm tyres.

GRIZL:ON CF DAILY

GRIZL:ON CF DAILY Price: €5,499 / £5,249

Frame: Canyon Grizl: ON CF R112

Fork: RockShox Rudy XPLR

Groupset: Shimano GRX 822 12-Speed

Wheels: DT Swiss HG1800

Weight: 17.6kg



The Grizl:ON CF Daily looks to have more of a commuter or utility focus, coming specced with full-length mudguards and rack system as standard. It weighs a claimed 17.6kg and is priced at €5,499.

It features a standard RockShox Rudy fork, whilst the Ultimate version that features on the CF9 AND CF Trail models features lockout and the Charger Race Day damper.

A Shimano GRX 822 12-speed groupset takes care of shifting. The gearing is a 42T chainring up front and 10-45 cassette in the rear.

The wheels are the same DT Swiss HGC1800 models as found on the CF9 model, but with Schwalbe G One Bite Evo 45mm tyres.

GRIZL:ON CF 7

GRIZL:ON CF7 Price: €4,999 / £4,799

Frame: Canyon Grizl: ON CF R112

Fork: RockShox Rudy XPLR

Groupset: Shimano GRX 812 11-Speed

Wheels: DT Swiss HG1800

Weight: 15.9kg



The Grizl:ON CF7 is the base model in the Grizl:ON range starting at €4,999 and weighing in at a claimed 15.9kg. It is also specced with a RockShox Rudy XPLR fork and shares the same CF R112 frame as the other three models in the range.

An 11-speed GRX groupset is fitted with a 42T / 10-42T gearing range, the wheels are DT Swiss HG1800 and the tyres are Schwalbe G-One Bite Evo tyres in a 45mm size, the same as can be found on the CF9 model.