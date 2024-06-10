British supercar brand returns to its cycling roots, launches all-new Dash

By
published

Best known for its Atom and Nomad, the British automotive brand returns to bikes with titanium, 3D-printed electric bike

Ariel Dash electric bike
(Image credit: Ariel)

When an email landed in my inbox from UK-based sports car brand, Ariel, famous for its Atom track car and Nomad dune buggy, I thought someone had confused me for a different JC. Jeremy Clarkson and his duo of Top Gear colleagues might have been the team who introduced me to the Ariel brand, but this email was meant for me. 

That's because the Somerset, England-based brand is stepping back into the world of bikes after a 92-year hiatus. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.