Specialized Active electric bikes: A comprehensive range overview

Specialized is one of the biggest and most recognisable bike brands out there. As such, we are often asked for advice from people who are considering buying a Specialized bike.

This guide is designed to offer simple, easy-to-understand product information and buying advice for Specialized's flat bar e-bike range. You can also check out our Specialized road bikes guide if that is of interest too. The bikes in this guide are electric hybrid, city or mtb-style bikes that can help you with a range of different cycling. From commuting to work to save money and time, carrying shopping or just saving effort and maximising the time you have during the average day. They also just put a smile on your face, riding around on an e-bike is pretty fun. If you're seriously looking into an e-bike, you can also use the Specialized Turbo range calculator to see which bike battery ranges will meet your needs.

Specialized flat bar hybrid style e-bikes sit within the brand's Active range. For the most part, the range is split into three models, the Como, Vado and Tero. All these models are prefixed by 'Turbo' which is just how Specialized refers to all of its electric models to help differentiate between them and non-e-bikes. There are various different models under each main heading, we've outlined all of these below so it's clear what each model is about in the range.

Quick guide to Specialized's Active e-bike range

Here is a quick summary of the Specialized Active range e-bike models.

Turbo Como

The Turbo Como is a relaxed, upright e-bike with a small travel front suspension fork that's best suited to relaxed riding, short commutes or errands. There are five models in total including an IHG (internal hub gear) option. Models come with a step-through frame, mudguards and a rack. There is also a lightweight Como SL (superlight) model which features a lightweight frame, internal hub gear and belt-drive drivetrain.

Turbo Vado

The Vado range comprises step-through and regular framed models and is a little less relaxed and upright than the cruisy Como. You could commute on a Vado and carry luggage but then use it a little more off road too on light trails or cycle paths. It's faster geometry will provide a faster overall position and ride than the Como.

Turbo Vado SL

The Vado SL is a lightweight version of the Vado and is available in 10 versions. The SL is a nippy model and will feel fast around town or on commutes.

Turbo Tero

The Tero isn't a full-blown e-mountain bike but receives more off-road capability with an MTB suspension fork, 29" off-road tyres and wheels and a dropper seat post. You could do a lot with the Tero, using it for general riding and or commuting duties, but equally, it would handle lighter MTB and off-road riding well.

Turbo Tero X

Specialized describes the Tero X as the 'do it all, ride everywhere, carry anything e-bike'. Equipped with front and rear mtb-specific RockShox suspension the Tero X is the bike to go for if you want to explore off-road and mountain bike on, with an added boost. It's not a full-blown electric enduro or downhill bike - for that Specialized has the Levo and Kenevo - hence its inclusion in the Active range. But it's the most aggressive bike here and very capable if you want to stay largely off the tarmac.

Specialized Active bikes

Specialized Turbo Como

Specialized Turbo Como The comfy cruiser Specifications Motor : Turbo Full Power 2.0 / 2.2 motor depending on model Battery : 530 - 710wh depending on model Range : 56 miles (90 km) or 4 hours of range (eco mode). Wheel size: 650B Today's Best Deals View at Specialized Bikes US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Comfortable and confidence inspiring + Urban styling + Comes with rack and mudguards Reasons to avoid - Upright ride position may be too slow for some

The five-model Turbo Como range, six if you include the Como SL is designed to be upright, comfy and user-friendly.

The Como arrives with mudguards and a pannier rack already fitted which is also child seat compatible. It is also available with an Internal Hub Gear at the rear if you want a quieter more hassle-free setup.

The IHG model bikes benefit from an Enviolo Automatic hub gear which auto shifts gears for you depending on cadence and terrain.

The Como also has lights wired into the bike's battery, a 50+ mile range and a lock system that can be used to disable the bike via the Specialized Mastermind app.

Take a look at the Como if you want a relaxed, comfy model for shorter, flatter journeys but still want to enjoy an e-boost.

Model range

Turbo Como 3.0 - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Como 3.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Como 4.0 - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Como 4.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 470-watt motor with 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Como 5.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Como SL - 240-watt motor with 35Nm of Torque – 320Wh battery.



Specialized Turbo Vado

Specialized Turbo Vado Load it up and go Specifications Motor : Specialized 2.0E - 2.2 model depending. 50-90Nm torque Battery : 530Wh-710Wh depending on model Range : Upto 90 miles in Eco mode. Wheel size : 650B Today's Best Deals View at The Pro's Closet View at Specialized Bikes US Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Step-Through and regular options + Enviolo Auto shift hub gear options + Mudguards and racks Reasons to avoid - Lower spec bikes are only 9-speed

The Turbo Vado range is actually quite large, numbering over 15 models. We'll split these up and streamline things for you. The reason for the larger range here is that there are also several Vado SL (superlight) models which we break down below but unlike the Como range single model, there are 10 different SL models alongside the standard Vado models.

The Turbo Vado is a strong utility model that still comes with mudguards and a rack but features a short travel suspension fork and a less upright position than the Como. You could comfortably get around town on the Vado, but could easily take it off-road or on cycle trails etc.

Battery and model specs vary through the range with higher-spec bikes getting more powerful motors and bigger batteries. The bikes all benefit from the Specialized Mastermind inbuilt display screen with handlebar remote buttons to toggle screens. Anti-theft lock feature and wired-in lights.

Model range:

Turbo Vado 3.0 - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Vado 3.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Vado 3.0 Step-Through frame - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Vado 3.0 IGH Step Through (Internal gear hub) - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Vado 4.0 - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 4.0 Step-Through frame - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 4.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 5.0 - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 5.0 Step-Through frame - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 5.0 IGH (Internal gear hub) - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado 5.0 IGH Step-Through (Internal gear hub) - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Specialized Turbo Vado SL

The Vado SL is the lighter-weight, pared-back version of the Vado and can be as light as 14.9 kg. There is most notably a rigid, carbon fork instead of a suspension unit, though models do benefit from the Specialized Futureshock stem suspension system which dampens out bumps.

A range extender is also available for Vado SL models as the battery is not removeable, and the extender mounts into a bottle cage.

I test-rode a Vado SL 5.0 model recently and really enjoyed its quick, nippy handling which was just downright fun. Stick the bike in turbo mode and it will make seriously light work of most journeys or errands. You won't even break a sweat if it's a shorter journey. You can use the digital mastermind screen mounted into the top tube to manage modes battery life etc. The brushed E5 aluminium frame finish also looks great.

There is a range of Vado SL bikes to choose from, some have mudguards and racks fitted, whilst others are step-through frame models. All however have 1x gearing systems.

Read our Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5 review.

Model Range

Turbo Vado SL 4.0 - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 5.0 - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 4.0 EQ - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 5.0 EQ - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 4.0 Step-Through - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 4.0 Step-Through EQ - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 5.0 Step-Through - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Vado SL 5.0 Step-Through EQ - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Specialized Turbo Tero

Specialized Turbo Tero A commuter you can take touring Specifications Motor: Specialized 2.0, 70Nm torque Battery : Specialized U2-530 530Wh / Specialized U2-710, 710Wh depending on model Range : 86 miles (140 km) or 6.5 hours on a single charge (eco mode). Wheel size : 29" Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 29-inch wheels will aid speed + 110mm front suspension + Rated to pull a thru-axle trailer Reasons to avoid - MTB Tyres may clog with mudguards in heavier mud etc

The Turbo Tero is a burlier mtb-focused hardtail electric mountain bike. It's going to be fine for commuting, errands and all the other riding we've mentioned for the bikes in the guide so far. But if you want to do a bit more, ride off-road or do some longer trips it will be perfect, being that little bit more capable. It's also rated to pull a thru-axle-mounted trailer if you want to tow the little ones on the school run etc. Though the rack is also compatible with child seats.

I test rode the Turbo Tero on the road then headed along a gravel track and into some muddier terrain and it handled it all really well. I could see it being perfect for throwing in quick off-road sections to mix up your riding.

The Specialized Mastermind e-system MicroTune function also allows you to custom-tune motor output levels in 10% increments. I've tested this feature and it's a really useful way to fine-tune power delivery depending on the terrain when you are already happy in one of the three motor modes: Eco, Sport or Turbo. The other bikes in the guide also benefit from this feature.

Model range:

Turbo Tero 3.0 - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Tero 3.0 Step-Through - 430-watt motor with 50nm of torque. 530Wh battery

Turbo Tero 4.0 - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Tero 4.0 EQ - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Tero 4.0 Step-Through EQ - 470-watt motor and 70Nm of torque. 710Wh battery

Specialized Turbo Tero X

Specialized Turbo Tero X Full suspension capability Specifications Motor: Specialized 2.0, 2.2 70-90Nm torque - depending on model Range: 75 miles (120 km) or 5.5 hours on a single charge (eco mode). Battery : Specialized U2-710 710Wh Wheel size : R:27.5 / S: 27.5x2.35, M-XL: 29x2.35 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Rockshox fork and shock + Integrated Lezyne lights - 1000 lumens max Reasons to avoid - You may be over-biked if using it on the flat or to ride to work etc

The Turbo Tero X is the most capable bike in the Active range and essentially has a full-suspension MTB silhouette and features front and rear suspension, MTB gearing and tyres.

The bikes are however fitted with mudguards and racks adding to their versatility. These aren't full-blown, aggressive mountain bikes like the Turbo Levo or Turbo Kenevo, but can do a whole lot for you if you want to commute, ride with the family and enjoy your own off-road and MTB rides.

If you can see yourself tackling short commutes and throwing in some off-road on the way home, running errands and then removing the rack and mudguard at the weekend to go mountain biking the Turbo Tero X will be excellent.

The three-model range also benefits from Integrated lights, kickstands and the turbo bike lock system.

Model range:

Turbo Tero X 4.0 - 430-watt motor with 50Nm of Torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Tero X 5.0 - 470-watt motor with 70Nm of Torque. 710Wh battery

Turbo Tero X 6.0 - 560-watt motor with 90Nm of Torque. 710Wh battery

Specialized explained

The Specialized Active range is primarily aimed at utility cycling, and more relaxed urban or city riding on or off-road cycling with the addition of a welcome e-boost.

If you ride a road or MTB already but want something a bit more relaxed whilst still being functional to jump onto for any of the reasons mentioned in this guide a bike from this range will be a solid option.

If you currently don't do much cycling but want to make the leap to commuting by bike or riding for fitness, the Active range is worth a look, as is our guide to the best e-bikes for commuting.

You can also check out the Specialized website for further spec breakdowns and info.

Who are Specialized

As a brand, Specialized has become a significant force in the industry since bursting onto the scene in 1974. After initially selling imported Italian components, founder Mike Sinyard began producing Specialized’s own parts before turning its focus to bicycles in 1981 with the Sequoia and Allez models: monikers that have become synonymous with the brand and remain in existence today.

Over forty years on, the California Bay Area-based company continues to be a dominant player in the highly contested retail and professional cycling spaces.

A veritable industry pioneer, Specialized also produces its own line of clothing, equipment and components including tyres, saddles, shoes and helmets, while its Roval sub-brand markets wheels, cockpit components and other parts.

Specialized has a strong retail presence, with many bike stores stocking its range. It also has its own brand Specialized Concept Stores that exclusively stock Specialized products.