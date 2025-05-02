You can now buy Canyon bikes on Amazon in the US as German brand becomes the first major bike manufacturer to list on the platform

Canyon has launched an Amazon store, selling a range of its bikes direct to customers in the USA via the online behemoth.

At present, the options in the Canyon Amazon store are limited to a subset of its trail mountain bikes, electric bikes and urban bikes.

It's an opportunity, however, for the brand to spread its reach to a broader range of US riders. IT also presents a quality and well-renowned set of alternatives to the array of unknown-brand-name bikes that are generally available on Amazon.

The sole drop bar representative in the Canyon Amazon store is the Grail:ON CF 7 AXS electric gravel bike, based on the first generation Grail with its double-decker 'Hoverfly' handlebars.

It's available in Medium and Large, is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS 1x groupset, priced at $5,599.

Canyon's Amazon store is the last opportunity for US riders to pick up Canyon's Grail:ON e-bike (Image credit: Canyon)

It's a bike that has been discontinued from Canyon's main line-up, having been superseded by the Grizl:ONfly, an e-bike that US buyers can purchase directly from the main Canyon US site.

Electric bikes feature heavily in the Urban options too, with the sole pedal-only option the Roadlite CF 8, another bike that you can't buy direct from Canyon's stand-alone site. There are multiple step-through options for the Precede:ON and Pathlite:ON electric bikes, including the Pathlite:ON SUV, with chunky tyres that should also handle off-road exploration, not just city streets.

Canyon's Amazon store e-bike options include the chunky Pathlite:ON SUV (Image credit: Canyon)

The cohort of trail mountain bikes is all non-electric, with hardtail and full-suspension options, and includes the Spectral Young Hero, a full-suspension 27.5in bike aimed at junior riders.

USA riders wanting to emulate Mathieu van der Poel and ride an Aeroad CFR, or to access Canyon's other road and gravel options, will still have to head to Canyon's own site. The brand also has a demo centre for Southern Californian riders, sited at its US headquarters in Carlsbad, CA.

Check out the Canyon Amazon store for more details.