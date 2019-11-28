Cannondale SystemSix now 43% off in Black Friday bike deal at Rutland Cycling
Get a brand new SystemSix at a knock-down price as part of Rutland Cycling's Black Friday cycling sales
Originally introduced back in 2006, the SystemSix went away, before recently being given the aero treatment, and now sits in Cannondale's range as its aero racer. Created to be the fastest UCI-legal road bike on the planet, Cannondale claims the 2019 model has among the lowest drag figures of bikes currently on the market.
At 7.8kg, it's not the lightest bike around but is seriously fast on all kinds of terrain, as we said in our round-up of the best aero road bikes earlier this year. Rutland Cycling in the UK have put the bike on sale for Black Friday, slicing a massive 43 per cent off the SystemSix in frames sized 54-60cm.
Cannondale SystemSix | 43% off at Rutland Cycling
Was £3499.99 | Now £1999.99
Frame sizes from 54 through to 60cm still available at a major discount on Rutland Cycling. Now under £2000.00, this deal is unlikely to hang around. View Deal
The SystemSix is a fully focussed aero bike – 'the fastest on the planet' according to Cannondale. The boldly designed, thick-tubed features carbon aero bars, disc brakes and a unique internal cable routing design that allows 50-degrees of steering rotation.
The aero tube shapes take into account riders legs and, given that at speeds of over 15kph half the resistance acting on a rider comes from the wind, it's a bike that can bring benefits to all, from casual riders up to serious racers.
Rutland Cycling's black and red SystemSix includes a mixed Shimano 105 and Ultegra groupset, as well as a sturdy aluminium Fulcrum Racing 400DB wheelset
If the SystemSix isn't for you, then head over to our Black Friday road bike deals for a round-up of our latest road bike deals, or to our Best Aero Road Bikes page for a look at the main aero alternatives.
