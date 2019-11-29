Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra discounted in Evans Cycles Black Friday bike deal

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra road bike is part of Cannondale's entry-level road bike range. Benefiting from very similar handling and geometry of the racier Cannondale CAAD13 series but at a more affordable price point. The Cannondale CAAD Optimo is a reliable all-rounder for weekend rides or for those wanting to start racing.

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra is available at a 40% discount from Evans Cycles with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes. The bike is only available in sizes 54cm or 56cm.View Deal

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo may be a budget road bike but it has been infused with key tech and features filtered down from the premium CAAD13. With geometry that is almost identical to offer a race-inspired riding position and handling that is quick and agile.

Cannondale has constructed the CAAD Optimo from SmartForm C2 aluminium and using its Tube Flow Modelling design process. This process allowed Cannondale to improve the ride comfort of the CAAD Optimo using its SAVE micro-suspension. Areas of flex are built into the chainstays and seat stays to reduce the effects of road vibrations.

The CAAD Optimo isn't just a bike designed for racing and Cannondale has increased the bike's versatility by including rack and fender mounts as well as clearance for 28c tyres for wet weather training and commuting.

The spec list may not be the most glamorous but is made up of durable components that will perform admirably. A 2x10 Tiagra drivetrain with an FSA Omega crankset offers miles of reliable shifting performance. The wheels and finishing kit are all from Cannondale branded components.

