Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra discounted in Evans Cycles Black Friday bike deal
Save 40% on the Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra in Evans Cycles Black Friday sales
The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra road bike is part of Cannondale's entry-level road bike range. Benefiting from very similar handling and geometry of the racier Cannondale CAAD13 series but at a more affordable price point. The Cannondale CAAD Optimo is a reliable all-rounder for weekend rides or for those wanting to start racing.
Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra Road Bike | 40% off at Evans Cycles
Was £900.00 | Now £535.00
The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra is available at a 40% discount from Evans Cycles with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes. The bike is only available in sizes 54cm or 56cm.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
The Cannondale CAAD Optimo may be a budget road bike but it has been infused with key tech and features filtered down from the premium CAAD13. With geometry that is almost identical to offer a race-inspired riding position and handling that is quick and agile.
Cannondale has constructed the CAAD Optimo from SmartForm C2 aluminium and using its Tube Flow Modelling design process. This process allowed Cannondale to improve the ride comfort of the CAAD Optimo using its SAVE micro-suspension. Areas of flex are built into the chainstays and seat stays to reduce the effects of road vibrations.
The CAAD Optimo isn't just a bike designed for racing and Cannondale has increased the bike's versatility by including rack and fender mounts as well as clearance for 28c tyres for wet weather training and commuting.
The spec list may not be the most glamorous but is made up of durable components that will perform admirably. A 2x10 Tiagra drivetrain with an FSA Omega crankset offers miles of reliable shifting performance. The wheels and finishing kit are all from Cannondale branded components.
There are plenty more great Black Friday road bike deals available at all price points which are well worth checking out. For some big discounts on everything else, have a look at our breakdown of the best Black Friday Cycling deals.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy