Black Friday headphone deals: Wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones for your next workout
By Adam Becket
There are loads of headphone deals out there this Black Friday weekend, and here are the best for your next ride
If wearing headphones while you cycle is your thing, be that indoors or out, then there is a whole host of Black Friday headphone deals out there for you.
While there's rarely a bad time to buy headphones, with the arrival of the Black Friday bike deals, the competitive nature of retailers' pricing means there's currently a richness of choice of discounted options. With that, this weekend represents a great time to treat yourself to a new pair, or perhaps get someone else their dream in-ear or over-ear headphones for Christmas.
Although Black Friday has technically been and gone, this weekend there are still plenty of bargains to be had, especially as we look towards Cyber Monday as well. There are plenty of Black Friday headphone deals to satisfy all different users; whether you're someone who likes to wear a pair while you're out and about, or want to listen to some pounding music while making the most of your recent Black Friday turbo trainer purchase.
Below you will find some of the best deals on headphones in the UK and the US, from Apple AirPods to the Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones.
The best Black Friday headphone deals in the US
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | 25% off
Was $199.99 | Now $149.99
This deal from BestBuy is near the record-low price for these 2019 AirPods. They provide up to 24 hours of battery and the wireless case is charged with a Lightning connector.
AirPods 2 + Case | 38% off
Was $159.00 | Now $99.99
This is one of the cheapest AirPods deals out there right now. Somewhat confusingly, they're listed at $119.99, but with a further $19.01 being discounted at checkout bringing this down to a steal at $99.99.
New Apple AirPods Pro | 32% off
Was $249 | Now $169.99
The AirPods Pro are always bestsellers on Black Friday, and this year is no different, with almost $80 off these premium earphones at Amazon at the moment.
Beats Studio Buds | 33% off
Was $149.99| Now $99.99
These Beats by Dr Dre are designed for music lovers, and give a powerful sound in a tiny package. Great on or off the bike, if you like to listen while you ride.
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | 29% off
Was $349.99| Now $248.00
You can get over $100 off these brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4, which come with industry-leading noise-cancelling technology. Would be perfect when you are in your pain cave.
JBL Club One wireless headphones | 43% off
Was $349.95| Now $197.75
Amazon are currently offering a whopping 43% off these JBL headphones, over $150. They come with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that adjusts to the environment around you in real time.
The best Black Friday headphone deals in the UK
AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | £60 off RRP
Was £199.00 | Now £139.00
This John Lewis deal means you get the 2nd generation Apple AirPods for just £139, including the wireless charging case. Also comes with the company's two year guarantee.
New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | 23% off
Was £239.00 | Now £185.00
Save £54 on the list price with this AirPods Pro charging case deal from Amazon. They are extremely comfortable, and have exceptional sound quality, so good for all kinds of riding.
AirPods 3rd Generation with MagSafe charging case | £10 off
Was £169.00 | Now £159.00
If you want the newest AirPods at a great price, you can currently get them cheapest at Laptops Direct, where they are cheaper than the list price at Apple.
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 31% off
Was £100.00 | Now £69.00
They might not be the top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4s seen above, but these are still great headphones at an excellent price. At John Lewis at the moment, these are available for less than £60, which seems like a steal.
Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones | 23% off
Was £129.00 | Now £99.00
These Sony earphones are completely wireless, and were originally £229, so to have them for £99 seems like a bargain. Noise-cancelling technology is included.
Whether you are more comfortable with over-ear or in-ear headphones, they can be great for helping you push through the pain barrier on those turbo sessions. While we don't advise wearing them while cycling on the road, some people do find they really help with getting through the training kilometres.
AirPods are always top of the list thanks to their connectivity with iPhones, and the standout technology inside them. This is especially true of the AirPods Pro which have some great Black Friday offers this weekend. Do not discount offerings from Sony, JBL and other headphone brands too, if you aren't an Apple loyalist.
