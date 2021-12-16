Best headphones deals: AirPods hit better-than-Black-Friday price in run-up to Christmas

Despite the Black Friday weekend being a distant memory and Christmas being just around the corner, many of the discounts are still live, which means there are still plenty of great headphone deals available, covering everything from sweatproof wireless earbuds to full-coverage over-ear headphones.

Therefore, if you've gotten bored of buying for your loved ones and want to treat yourself to something, you're putting together a last-minute wishlist for your own Christmas presents, or you're frantically hunting down gifts for cyclists, then you're in the right place.

So if you're looking for wireless earbuds to add a bit of music into your workouts, or you simply need some noise-cancelling headphones so that your work colleagues don't have to hear your dog barking in the background of your Zoom call (speaking from experience here), the following list of headphone deals has everything you need.

Best headphones deals

Best headphone deals in the USA

AirPods 2 + Case | 43% off at Amazon AirPods 2 + Case | 43% off at Amazon

Was $159.00 | Now $89.99

This AirPods 2 deal is now even lower than it was on Black Friday. Throughout that weekend, it hit a low of $99.99, and then on Cyber Monday, they rose to $114.99, before settling at $109.99 for much of December so far. We can't guarantee that they won't get even cheaper in the after-Christmas sales, but it's safe to say that if you're after a top pair of wireless earbuds at a mid-tier price, and you've had your eye on these, now is a good time to buy.

New Apple AirPods Pro | 28% off at Amazon New Apple AirPods Pro | 28% off at Amazon

Was $249.00 | Now $179.00

The AirPods Pro are always bestsellers on Cyber Monday, and this year was no different. The lowest price they hit over Black Friday weekend was $169.99, they then rose to $197, and have since dropped again to this current price of $179, which we think represents a good buy.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | 25% off at Best Buy Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | 25% off at Best Buy

Was $199.99 | Now $149.99

This deal from BestBuy is now back to the lowest price we saw during Black Friday weekend. They've spent much of the past few weeks at $159, but they're back at 25% off. They provide up to 24 hours of battery and the wireless case is charged with a Lightning connector.

JBL Club One wireless headphones | 46% off at Amazon JBL Club One wireless headphones | 46% off at Amazon

Was $349.95| Now $190.36

Amazon is currently offering a whopping 46% off these JBL headphones, that's over $150 in savings. They come with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that adjusts to the environment around you in real-time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | 29% off at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | 29% off at Amazon

Was $349.99| Now $248.00

You can get over $100 off these brilliant Sony WH-1000XM4, which come with industry-leading noise-cancelling technology. Would be perfect when you are in your pain cave.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | 25% off at Amazon Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | 25% off at Amazon

Was $199.95 | Now $149.95

If you have trouble with (or are worried about) wireless earbuds falling out of your ears whilst exercising, then the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless earbuds are just the ticket. You don't get the noise cancellation feature with these, but you get some of the most secure earbuds out there, so you can go and ride that rocky trail without a worry.

AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones | 19% off at Aftershokz AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones | 19% off at Aftershokz

Was $159.95 | Now $129.95

If you're riding outside, it's not always a good idea to shut out the environment around you, especially if you're on the road with traffic around. The Aftershokz present a solution, sending the music to your ears via bone conduction technology which leaves your ears free to listen to the world around you.

Jabra Elite Active 75t | 44% off at Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t | 44% off at Amazon

Was $179.99| Now $99.99

These wireless earbuds from Jabra are designed for athletes, and as such, are designed to balance maximum comfort with maximum security. They come with a grippy coating and are IP57 rated. They feature active noise cancellation, meaning you can filter out the outside world and then let them in again when you need to hear what's going on around you. They'll last 24 hours between charges too.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 45% off at Best Buy Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 45% off at Best Buy

Was $179.99 | Now $98.00

This mid-level pair of Sony wireless headphones are currently $20 more than we've seen them over recent weeks. The lowest price they got to was $78, so right now might not be the best time to buy, but the current price of $98 does still represent a hefty saving of 45%. For your money, you get a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones with a few trick features. For example, simply tap your NFC-enabled phone against them and you'll instantly pair and play your music. They'll pair with your Siri / Google, they swivel to fold away, and they'll last for 35 hours between charges.

JBL LIVE 300 earbuds | 53% off at Amazon JBL LIVE 300 earbuds | 53% off at Amazon

Was $149.95 | Now $69.95

These reasonably affordable in-ear wireless buds are half-price at Amazon. They come with a 20-hour battery life, noise-cancellation technology as well as 'ambient aware' and 'talk-thru' which allow you to let the outside world in at the touch of a button.

Best headphone deals in the UK

New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | 21% off at Amazon New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | 21% off at Amazon

Was £239.00 | Now £189.00

Save £58 on the list price with this AirPods Pro charging case deal from Amazon. They are extremely comfortable, and have exceptional sound quality, so good for all kinds of riding.

AirPods 3rd Generation with MagSafe charging case | 10% off at Laptops Direct AirPods 3rd Generation with MagSafe charging case | 10% off at Laptops Direct

Was £184.00 | Now £169.00

If you want the newest AirPods at a great price, you can currently get them cheapest at Laptops Direct, where they are cheaper than the list price at Apple.

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | 30% off at John Lewis AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | 30% off at John Lewis

Was £199.00 | Now £159.00

This John Lewis deal is slightly more expensive than we've seen in recent weeks. The lowest price they've hit is £139, so unless you're shopping on a Christmas-sized deadline, you might benefit from holding fire until Boxing Day, just in case John Lewis is planning on discounting them again.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 31% off at John Lewis Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | 31% off at John Lewis

Was £100.00 | Now £69.00

They might not be the top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4s seen above, but these are still great headphones at an excellent price. At John Lewis at the moment, these are available for less than £70, which seems like a steal.

Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off at Amazon Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off at Amazon

Was £59.99 | Now £38.00

These budget wireless headphones still pack at a punch. Already really good value at under £60, now that they have been reduced even more they are a must-buy if you are in the market for a pair of cans that won't break the bank.

Whether you are more comfortable with over-ear or in-ear headphones, they can be great for helping you push through the pain barrier on those turbo sessions on Zwift or RGT. While we don't advise wearing them while cycling on the road, some people do find they really help with getting through the training miles.

AirPods are always top of the list thanks to their connectivity with iPhones, and the standout technology inside them. This is especially true of the AirPods Pro which has some great Cyber Monday offers this weekend. Do not discount offerings from Sony, JBL and other headphone brands too, if you aren't an Apple loyalist.

