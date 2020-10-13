Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness tech
By Cyclingnews
A selection of the best Prime Day deals on sports and fitness products such as smartwatches, action cameras, nutrition and more
Amazon Prime Day is well and truly on, and while we've already covered the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals and rounded up a gaggle of Garmin deals, we've also noticed that there is a huge range of Prime Day deals on fitness products. Of course, some are better than others, so to save you the hassle of sifting through Amazon's entire range, we've outlined the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals below.
However, we understand that the cycling industry and Amazon have never quite seen eye to eye. Amazon made its money selling books, branched out into tech, and nowadays it sells pretty much everything from laptops to groceries, and car parts to gym equipment, but strangely, good cycling products are a bit of a rarity. For that reason, we pulled together the best cycling deals from around the web, as well as a roundup of cycling-specific retailers and their cycling sales.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links
- Garmin Edge 130:
$199.99$99.99 the best price we've ever seen
- Fizik X5 Terra gravel shoes:
$150.00From $89.06 some of our favourite gravel shoes
- Garmin HRM Dual:
$69.99$56.50 with Bluetooth and ANT+
- Garmin Forerunner 35:
$169.99$99.00 - one of our favourite smartwatches
- PS5: $499.99
- PS5 Digital Edition: $399.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99$44.99 watch Netflix while you ride!
- Amazon Echo devices: "Alexa, turn on my turbo trainer fans"
- Laptop deals: Run Zwift on a super-fast, super discounted device
- TV deals: FloBikes in 4K HD? Don't mind if I do.
- Garmin Edge Explore:
£219.99£129.00 perfect for your gravel adventure
- Muc Off bike cleaner 1L:
£12.69£5.93 keep your bike shining this winter
- Gore Windstopper C3 Vest: £
89.99£37.26 over 50% off
- Echo dot (3rd gen):
£49.99£18.99 "Alexa, turn on my turbo trainer fans"
- Blink Mini security camera:
£34.99£24.99 - protect your bikes from theft
- Amazon Echo Show 5:
£79.99£39.99 - lowest price yet
- TV deals: Watch Eurosport in 4K HD
- Music deals: Headphones for your turbo trainer rides
- Smartwatch deals: Smartwatches from Garmin and Fitbit to track your HRV
- Camera deals: Record your ride with GoPro
Gore bike wear
A huge range of cycling clothing available at up to 59% off, and given Gore is practically synonymous with bad weather gear, it couldn't come at a better time.
Sealskinz clothing
With winter fast approaching, there hasn't been a better time to get up to 44% off Sealskinz clothing.
Massage guns
The sort of technology used by pro riders between Tour de France stages, a massage gun can really help to speed up recovery.
Foam rollers
By targeting muscle knots and rolling them out, you'll prevent imbalances, speed up recovery and slow down muscle fatigue, alloying you to go faster for longer.
Action cameras
If you're looking to record your commute because of one-too-many close passes, or you fancy yourself as a blogger, you'll probably want an action camera.
Headphones
Whether you're planning on using them at the gym, on the turbo trainer, or on the road (not recommended), headphones are a great way to accompany solitary cycling. Either tune in to Amazon Music or the Cyclingnews podcast.
Garmin products
There are so many Garmin products on Amazon Prime Day that we've put together a complete Garmin deals roundup. But we're not stopping you from heading to Amazon yourself and browsing the whole Garmin range for yourself.
Fitbit
Whether you're looking to track your HRV or just keep an eye on your step count for the day, Fitbit will have a fitness tracker for you, and Amazon has up to 44% off.
Outdoor clothing
Depending on your sport, all the brands listed here are worthy of a browse.
Polar sports watches
With up to 56% off, these Polar watches are designed for fitness tracking across running, cycling, swimming and more.
Energy and nutrition products
Some of the products that Amazon describes as are best avoided and far from what we'd call 'nutrition', but if you're after protein or energy gels to fuel your workouts, then you may well find a great deal here.
