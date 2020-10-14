Amazon Prime Day book deals: Huge savings on Kindle, audio and paperback books
By Cyclingnews
A selection of the best books for cyclists available this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and we've sifted through the vast oceans of products to compile a collection of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, on products that we would genuinely buy ourselves or recommend to a friend.
In addition, we've already brought you a collection of Garmin deals, as well as a roundup of great Prime Day fitness deals - no, sadly they're not selling fitness, you'll have to work for that.
However, here at Cyclingnews, we understand that the cycling industry and Amazon have never quite seen eye to eye. Amazon made its money selling books, branched out into tech, and nowadays it sells pretty much everything from laptops to groceries, but strangely, good quality cycling products can be hard to find. For that reason, we pulled together the best cycling deals from elsewhere on the web, as well as a roundup of cycling-specific retailers and their cycling sales.
As mentioned, Amazon made its name selling books, and while that might seem like a lifetime ago, it's still a staple part of the site's offering.
Here we're going to focus on the best amazon prime day book deals - for cyclists, of course - from autobiographies from riders such as Geraint Thomas, books that look to cycling's rich history, and even the odd cookbook, because let's be honest, cyclists love cake.
Amazon Kindle deals
If you looking to snap up a number of books to see you through the dark cold months of winter it could also be a good time to purchase Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite to store all your new books so that you can easily transport and read your books any time at your convenience.
- US - Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $79.99 (8GB), $104.99 (32gb)
- UK - Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £89.99 (8GB), £119.99 (32gb)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 (8GB), $104.99 (32gb)
Up to 38% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.View Deal
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | £89.99 8GB / £119.99 32GB
Up to 31% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.View Deal
USA Deals on books
The First Tour de France | $3.95 hardcover
If the recent grande boucle has given you an interest in the sport, then Peter Cossins' books are definitely worth a read. This one looks back to the first-ever Tour, and it's available for as little as $3.99, or free with an Audible trial. View Deal
The World's Fastest Man | $8.87 hardcover / $12.55 Kindle
Written in 2019, this book by Michael Kranish depicts the story of America's first black sporting hero, Major Taylor. View Deal
The Tour According to G | $5.38 Kindle
Written by Geraint Thomas, this book gives readers an insight into what it's like to become a Tour de France champion. View Deal
The Cycling Chef: Recipes for Performance and Pleasure | $14.49 hardcover / $13.49 Kindle
75 recipes from Alan Murchison (chef to the GB team, Alex Dowsett and more) to help you eat healthier and improve cycling performance.View Deal
Fuel Your Ride: Complete Performance Nutrition for Cyclists | $9.99 paperback / $7.99 Kindle
Unsure what to eat on a ride? Molly Hurford brings together expert advice of numerous nutritionists, coaches, and professional cyclists to help you power your rides.View Deal
The Climb: The Autobiography | $12.62 Hardcover
Chris Froome's autobiography documenting his life from humble beginnings to achieving the highest accolade in cycling.View Deal
Domestique: The Real-life Ups and Downs of a Tour Pro | $7.44 Hardcover / $9.99 Kindle
Written by Charly Wegelius, this book reveals what happened behind the racing during his 11-year career as a domestique.View Deal
The Yellow Jersey Club | $8.22 paperback / $14.09 Kindle
What does it take to become a winner of the coveted yellow jersey? Edward Pickering interviews the few riders who have achieved such greatness to unearth the secrets of cycling success.View Deal
Peter Sagan: My World | $13.89 Kindle
Peter Sagan gives insight into his life as one of the greatest road cyclists of all time.View Deal
How the Race Was Won: Cycling's Top Minds Reveal the Road to Victory | $12.69 paperback
Winning a race is more than just fitness, How the Race Was Won takes a look at the tactics that goes into taking the win.View Deal
The Yellow Jersey | $20.91 hardcover / $17.99 Kindle
Peter Cossins celebrates the iconic yellow jersey and its 100-year history.View Deal
UK Deals on books
The First Tour de France | £6.31 hardcover
If the recent grande boucle has given you an interest in the sport, then Peter Cossins' books are definitely worth a read. This one looks back to the first-ever Tour, and it's available for as little as $3.99, or free with an Audible trial. View Deal
The World's Fastest Man | £14.26 hardcover / £9.99 Kindle
Written in 2019, this book by Michael Kranish depicts the story of America's first black sporting hero, Major Taylor. View Deal
The Tour According to G | £1.13 hardcover / £4.99 Kindle
Written by Geraint Thomas, this book gives readers an insight into what it's like to become a Tour de France champion. View Deal
The Cycling Chef: Recipes for Performance and Pleasure | £14.99 hardcover / £11.09 Kindle
75 recipes from Alan Murchison to help you eat healthier and improve cycling performance.View Deal
Fuel Your Ride: Complete Performance Nutrition for Cyclists | £12.29 paperback / £5.99 Kindle
Unsure what to eat on a ride? Molly Hurford brings together expert advice of numerous nutritionists, coaches, and professional cyclists to help you power your rides.View Deal
The Climb: The Autobiography| £8.19 paperback / £4.99 Kindle
Chris Froome's autobiography documenting his life from humble beginnings to achieving the highest accolade in cycling.View Deal
Domestique: The Real-life Ups and Downs of a Tour Pro | £1.48 hardcover / $1.67 Hardcover / £4.99 Kindle
Written by Charly Wegelius, this book reveals what happened behind the racing during his 11-year career as a domestique.View Deal
The Yellow Jersey Club | £2.39 paperback / £4.99 Kindle
What does it take to become a winner of the coveted yellow jersey? Edward Pickering interviews the few riders who have achieved such greatness to unearth the secrets of cycling success.View Deal
My World | £7.99 Kindle
Peter Sagan gives insight into his life as one of the great road cyclists of all time.View Deal
How the Race Was Won: Cycling's Top Minds Reveal the Road to Victory | £9.34 paperback
Winning a race is more than just fitness, How the Race Was Won takes a look at the tactics that goes into taking the win.View Deal
The Yellow Jersey | £12.71 hardcover / £12.99 Kindle
Peter Cossins celebrates the iconic yellow jersey and its 100-year history.View Deal
The Racer: Life on the Road as a Pro Cyclist | £4.99 Kindle
David Millar provides a look into the mind and experiences of a professional riderView Deal
One Way Ticket: Nine Lives on Two Wheels | £4.99 Kindle
The story of Jonathan Vaughters and his ride in cycling and ultimately his fall as the book documents his decision come clean about his doping.View Deal
