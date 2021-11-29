After not taking part in Black Friday, the REI Cyber Monday sale was worth the wait

Cyber Monday is in full swing and there are more and more deals emerging all the time. Some of the biggest cycling retailers have been battling it out to win our custom, which is resulting in some pretty great deals for us. For our American readers, REI Co-op is running a Cyber Monday sale, with up to 40% off children’s bikes, Pearl Izumi apparel and accessories, and FiveTen Freerider Pro shoes for those who dabble in off-road riding in addition to tarmac.

To save you hours of trawling through the website, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday bike deals we could find at REI, and have listed them below for you to peruse at leisure. As the sales end today, we can’t predict if many of these discounts will continue after Cyber Monday has bid us farewell, so if you see a deal you like, don’t dawdle or it might return to full price tomorrow or, worse, sell out completely.

Quick REI Cyber Monday deals

Pearl Izumi Women's Quest Thermal Bike Jersey | 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's Quest Thermal Bike Jersey | 25% off

Was $85.00 | Now $63.69

Grab this thermal jersey in a Screaming Red colourway, and benefit from its Select Thermal fleece which provides warmth and moisture management. All sizes from XS-XL are in stock.

Pearl Izumi Women's All-Road v5 Bike Shoes| 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's All-Road v5 Bike Shoes| 25% off

Was $90.00 | Now $67.49

With sizes 37-43 in stock, these All-Road V5 shoes could be a great investment for next year. They're entry-level friendly and designed to be written on rough roads as well as the smooth tarmac.

Pearl Izumi Men's Merino Long-Sleeve Cycling Base Layer | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Merino Long-Sleeve Cycling Base Layer | 25% off

Was $90.00 | Now $67.49

To help you stay extra warm and toasty this winter, invest in this long-sleeve merino base layer, made using recycled polyester technical fibres and 18.5 micron merino wool. It offers excellent moisture transfer and thermal regulation, and is available in sizes S-XL.

Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Cycling Jersey| 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Cycling Jersey| 25% off

Was $95.00 | Now $71.19

The Attack jersey is lightweight and designed to wick moisture efficiently to help you stay dry and fresh. It's constructed from Select Transfer fabric made from recycled water bottles, and provides UPF 20 protection. All sizes from XS-XL are available.

Pearl Izumi Men's Attack Bib Bike Shorts | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Attack Bib Bike Shorts | 25% off

Was $100.00 | Now $74.99

All sizes from S-XXL are available, making now a great time to get next summer's bib shorts in the bag. These boast a compressive feel, easy stretch, and raw-edge straps for a comfortable, seamless fit.

Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Bib Bike Shorts | 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Bib Bike Shorts | 25% off

Was $100.00 | Now $74.99

Exactly the same as those listed above, however the women's version of the Attack shorts features a drop-tail design that makes it incredibly easy to take a nature break without needing to fully disrobe.

Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Thermal Bike Jersey | 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Thermal Bike Jersey | 25% off

Was $100.00 | Now $74.99

You have two colourways to choose from here, and almost all sizes are in stock (with the exception of the black in XS), and some colour/size combinations are getting low in stock.

Pearl Izumi Men's Expedition Cycling Bib Shorts | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Expedition Cycling Bib Shorts | 25% off

Was $125.00 | Now $93.69

Ready for next summer's antics, Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts are designed for the long haul, with laser-cut bib straps for next-to-skin comfort, compressive Elite Transfer fabric to reduce muscle fatigue, and cargo pockets on the thighs for stashing extra snacks. Available in sizes S-XL.

Pearl Izumi Men's Quest AmFIB Bike Jacket | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Quest AmFIB Bike Jacket | 25% off

Was $130.00 | Now $97.49

Only the Lagoon/Navy colourway is on sale, but all sizes are in stock. This relaxed fit jacket can slip on easily over multiple insulating layers, while its exterior is reliably windproof and water-resistant.

Pearl Izumi Men's Interval Thermal Cycling Jersey | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Interval Thermal Cycling Jersey | 25% off

Was $130.00 | Now $97.49

This thermal jersey is loaded with details to help you stay warm on your cold weather rides, including bonded cuffs so the sleeves play nicely with gloves, reflective elements for low-light visibility, the use of Elite Thermal fleece for insulation, moisture-management and odour-resistance, and a zippered chest pocket.

Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids' Balance Bike| 20% off Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids' Balance Bike| 20% off

Was $139.00 | Now $111.19

REI's own brand Co-op Cycles produces some great kids' bikes, including this adorable balance bike in a fun yellow colourway. It has 12in wheels, and is built to be rugged, with an aluminium frame and kid-friendly construction.

STRIDER 14X Sport Balance Bike| 20% off STRIDER 14X Sport Balance Bike| 20% off

Was $160.00 | Now $119.99

This 14in wheeled balance bike from Strider comes in three colour options, and has built-in adjustability so it can grow with them, making it a longer-term investment.

Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Road Cycling Shoes| 25% off Pearl Izumi Women's Attack Road Cycling Shoes| 25% off

Was $160.00 | Now $119.99

Pearl Izumi's Attack Road shoes feature a mesh-bonded upper for comfort and breathability, L6 Boa closures, a 1cm rise in the heel for easy walking, and compatibility with both 2-bolt and 3-bolt cleats. Available in sizes 37-43.

Pearl Izumi Men's Attack Road Cycling Shoes| 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Attack Road Cycling Shoes| 25% off

Was $160.00 | Now $119.99

The men's version of the Attack Road shoes listed above share many of the same features, are designed for all-day comfort, and are currently available in sizes 42-48.

STRIDER 12 Pro Kids' Balance Bike | 20% off STRIDER 12 Pro Kids' Balance Bike | 20% off

Was $160.00 | Now $127.99

For a bit more of an investment, you can grab this Strider 12 Pro, a lightweight aluminium balance bike with its own number plate and adjustable seat height for growing kids.

Pearl Izumi Men's Thermal Cycling Bib Tights | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's Thermal Cycling Bib Tights | 25% off

Was $175.00 | Now $131.19

Just in time for winter, grab these thermal bib tights in sizes S-XL and save a quarter of the price. They're made from thermal fleece fabric that's stretch, durable and comfortable. The exterior is treated with PI Dry water-shedding technology to shrug off light rain, and the Elite Escape chamois is designed for long rides.

Oakley ARO5 MIPS Helmet | 42% off Oakley ARO5 MIPS Helmet | 42% off

Was $250.00 | Now $144.73

Oakley's ARO5 helmet features an integrated eyewear dock for convenient storage of shades, a Boa 360 fit system for precision adjustments, and MIPS rotational protection. It comes in five colours, with sizing availability being a bit mixed. Jasmine and Black have the most availability, whereas if you wear a size Small you'll have your pick of the bunch.

Pearl Izumi Men's AmFIB Cycling Bib Tights | 25% off Pearl Izumi Men's AmFIB Cycling Bib Tights | 25% off

Was $200.00 | Now $149.99

An excellent choice for winter riding, these AmFIB bib tights feature soft shell panels on the front of the legs, the seat, and the Achilles tendons, acting as protection from the elements. The AmFIB fabric, of which the entire garment is made, is ultra soft, windproof, water-resistant, and recycled. Sizes S-XL are in stock.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 25% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 25% off

Was $200.00 | Now $149.99

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus is a nifty gadget for anyone wanting to track their ride data, benefit from training guidance, incident protection and GPS navigation, and not spend a fortune on the Garmin's other bells-and-whistles computers.

Wahoo Fitness KICKR Headwind Bluetooth Fan | 10% off Wahoo Fitness KICKR Headwind Bluetooth Fan | 10% off

Was $250.00 | Now $224.99

Simulate the cooling breeze you need for your indoor cycling endeavours, with the targeted airflow pattern offered by Wahoo's Kickr Headwind fan. Pair it to the app via Bluetooth and you can control it from your phone.

Wahoo Fitness Speedplay Aero Pedals | 10% off Wahoo Fitness Speedplay Aero Pedals | 10% off

Was $280.00 | Now $251.99

Since Wahoo acquired Speedplay, it relaunched the iconic lollipop shaped pedals with many refinements worthy of the brand. These Aero pedals feature a dimpled underside for slicing through wind and are unbeatable in terms of float adjustment.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS Bike Computer - Sensor Bundle | 13% off Garmin Edge 530 GPS Bike Computer - Sensor Bundle | 13% off

Was $400.00 | Now $349.99

Grab this Garmin sensor bundle, which includes the Edge 530 head unit, a standard mount, a flush out-front mount, speed sensor, cadence sensor, heart rate monitor and more.

Wahoo Fitness KICKR Smart Trainer | 10% off Wahoo Fitness KICKR Smart Trainer | 10% off

Was $1,200.00 | Now $1,079.99

It's not often that Wahoo's products are discounted, so if you've been wanting to invest in its Kickr smart trainer, now is definitely the time.

Check out our other Cyber Monday deals