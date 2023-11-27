A mechanic's dream: Premium tools hit the Cyber Monday sales at Competitive Cyclist
Some great top-end tool deals from Abbey Bike Tools, Silca and Feedback Sports this Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here and a Black Friday weekend of finding and checking all the best deals is nearing a conclusion here at Cyclingnews.
We've been listing all the best deals in our Cyber Monday bike deals hub which features 10 cheap bike tools we have owned or used ourselves.
Today though, we have looked at the other end of the price bracket and found a strong stream of discounted premium bike tools from the likes of Silca and Abbey Bike Tools over on Competitive Cyclist.
Abbey Bike Tools products are coveted by home and pro mechanics alike and the brand only ever discounts its products once a year. Other than Black Friday, there are zero deals, promo codes or sales. Ever. So if you thinking of investing in some of the best, now is a good time.
The sale is pretty comprehensive, we've included a snapshot of some of the top picks, but it's worth digging into the sale proper to see if there is anything else that's on your wish list.
Quick deals
🆎 Abbey Bike Tools - 20% off all tools
⚙ Silca - Up to 49% off tools, accessories and wax
🛠 Feedback Sports - Up to 30% off stands, tools and more
Abbey Bike Tools
Abbey Bike Tools HAG:
$205 $164 at Competitive Cyclist
20% off - Want the last word in hanger alignment tools? This is it, the Abbey Hanger alignment tool (HAG) made my gear of the year list last year. It's a joy to use and you never see it reduced, apart from now.
Abbey Bike Tools Decade chain tool:
$185 $148 at Competitive Cyclist
20% off - Where does the decade chain tool get its name? Abbey claims to have split over 10,000 chains on a single tool. That's three installs a day, every day for ten years. If you want a great-quality 7- to 12-speed chain tool that will last the rest of your days, this is the one.
Abbey Bike Tools Modular Bearing Press: $
341 $272.80 at Competitive Cyclist
20% off - A bearing press so good it doesn't need handles? Yeah, that's right. The Modular bearing press uses a large thrust bearing to keep things super smooth and a finger spline pattern you can just wind on by hand, although there's a 6mm hex key fitting if you need it. The press comes ready to go with 6 common-size drifts included.
Silca
Silca HX-Two Travel kit:
$85 $59 at Competitive Cyclist
31% off - Silca also makes some very nice tools and this hex and torx Allen key set has 31% off. The tools are made from heat-treated steel and the sizes are laser etched, there's also a grippy polymer coating on each one. This set would make a real treat.
Silca Titanium Tool bundle:
$250 $175 at Competitive Cyclist
30% off - Want to really push the boat out and save some weight in your toolbox? Silca's titanium hammer, double-ended lockring tool compatible with Shimano, SRAM and Campag, and a chain whip with gold KMC chain (11s compatible) currently has 30% off, this is a flex.
There's also the same bundle but without the hammer for $122.50.
Feedback Sports
Feedback Sports T Handle Kit:
$140 $105 at Competitive Cyclist
25% off - There are a few Feedback Sports deals to be found, but this is the one I really thought worth shouting out.
T Handle Allen keys are really popular these days, FeedBack sports makes a really lovely set that has 25% off today. Sizes are 2,2.5,3,4,5,6 and T25. I used some this summer and was very impressed. They also come in a handy nylon case.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
