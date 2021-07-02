4th of July bike sales: Where to find the best deals

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, which was signed on 4 July 1776. To mark the celebration, retailers across the country turn Independence Day into a day-long sale event.

This year, the 4th of July lands on a Sunday and, as a result, retailers have turned the sale into a weekend-long event, so the 4th of July sales in 2021 will consist of a weekend of discounted prices across North America - no matter what you're shopping for, it's likely you'll find a deal this weekend. Of course, here at Cyclingnews, it's the Independence Day bike sales that have piqued our interests.

Cycling, both as a sport and as a mode of transport is on the rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as lockdown measures begin to ease, with fewer cars on the road, more people are jumping on a bike to get around town or get to work.

Whether this describes you or not, the 4th of July bike sales present an opportunity to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money in the process, but where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

No matter if you're in need of bar tape, bottles, or a completely new bike, nobody likes paying full retail, so in our bid to help our readers find the best deals, we've compiled a roundup of our trusted retailers, all of whom are running a sale of some description this 4th of July weekend, catering to two-wheel enthusiasts like us.

Alternatively, you can browse our pick of the best 4th of July cycling deals, where we've hand-chosen over 80 specific deals from the 4th of July sales.

Jenson USA is going huge with this year's 4th of July bike sale. Over 400 products are discounted across road, mountain biking and gravel, including options for both men and women.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their 4th of July bike sale is live and includes downhill mountain bikes, time trial bikes and everything in between.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. Their 4th of July sale is focussed on life outdoors, so includes everything from BBQs to camping. The latter of which will apply to bikepacking enthusiasts, and there are a host of cycling savings aside.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 50% off in their 4th of July bike sale.

ProBikeKit is calling it a 'spring sale', and with it comes 70% off. There are deals on twin packs of tyres, wheelsets, as well as a range of clothing.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Rapha isn't running a specific sale but in its Archive Sale, you can get half price on replica EF Pro Cycling kit. Check out our Rapha deals roundup for more.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us, such as their collection of Smith sunglasses and helmets.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its Independence Day sales, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its Independence Day sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training Independence Day sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 80% on cycling gear, although they don't sell bikes.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

