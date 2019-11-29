31% off Fulcrum Zero C17 Competizione wheels in Black Friday deal
ProBikeKit offering 31% Black Friday discount on Fulcrum lightweight alloy wheels
Tipping the scales at 1475g, the Fulcrum Racing Zero C17 Competizione are a snappy, lightweight set of alloy wheels and, for Black Friday, ProBikeKit has slashed £381.00 off the asking price - the wheelset can now be yours for just £818.99.
Fulcrum Racing Zero C17 Competizione | 38% off at ProBikeKit
Was £1199.99 | Now £818.99
ProBikeKit is offering the Fulcrum Racing Zero C17 Competizione alloy road wheels for £818.99. View Deal
The secret to Fulcrum's Zero C17 Competizione feathery profile is the triple-milled alloy rim construction, and alloy double-butted straight-pull spokes. At the front, the rim is 27mm deep while the rear is 30mm and the external rim width measures 22.5mm — Fulcrum recommends the Zero C17 Competizione be paired with a 25mm or 28mm tyre.
Speaking of tyres, Fulcrum has given the Zero C17 its two-way fit treatment, meaning you can run standard or tubeless tyres and the undrilled rim bead means there is no need for rim strips or Stans tape.
Carbon hubs house Fulcrum's ultra-smooth CULT ceramic adjustable cup-and-cone bearings and an oversized flange on the rear hub helps to ensure not a single watt is lost from rider to the road.
If you're getting a new set of wheels you'll need to finish them with some fast-rolling tyres, so check out our breakdown of the best Black Friday Cycling deals for where we'll have countless discounts.
