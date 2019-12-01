20% off REI North American cycling holidays this Cyber Monday

Outdoor clothing, equipment and experience company, REI, is offering 20 per cent off its North American cycling trips this Cyber Monday, and beyond, as long as you book your 2019 or 2020 trip by December 8.

Choose from more than 20 different options, from mountain biking in the Grand Canyon to a weekend exploring the San Juan Islands and from riding the stunning roads of Big Bend National Park in Texas to discovering Sonoma's wine country at a more leisurely pace in Northern California.

Other North American options include trips to Arizona, Montana and Utah, while they're all rated for difficulty so that you'll have some idea of what to expect. There's something for everyone as well as trips further afield in Europe, Asia and South America.

You can already save on the cost of all trips by becoming a member at REI, but whether you already are or not, you can still save 20 per cent on North American trip prices as long as you book by December 8, 2019.

