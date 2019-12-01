20% off REI North American cycling holidays this Cyber Monday
Choose from trips to Whistler, the Grand Canyon, Death Valley, and many more with REI
Outdoor clothing, equipment and experience company, REI, is offering 20 per cent off its North American cycling trips this Cyber Monday, and beyond, as long as you book your 2019 or 2020 trip by December 8.
Choose from more than 20 different options, from mountain biking in the Grand Canyon to a weekend exploring the San Juan Islands and from riding the stunning roads of Big Bend National Park in Texas to discovering Sonoma's wine country at a more leisurely pace in Northern California.
North American cycling holidays with REI | Save 20% when booked before December 8
A huge choice of North American cycling holidays, all with 20 per cent off at REI.com on Cyber Monday and beyondView Deal
Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday retailer roundup
Wiggle Cyber Monday
Backcountry Cyber Monday
Evans Cycles Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday by category
Cyber Monday bike deals
Cyber Monday road bikes
Cyber Monday helmet deals
Cyber Monday cycling clothing
Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals
Cyber Monday e-bike deals
Cyber Monday by brand
Cyber Monday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday GoPro deals
Other North American options include trips to Arizona, Montana and Utah, while they're all rated for difficulty so that you'll have some idea of what to expect. There's something for everyone as well as trips further afield in Europe, Asia and South America.
You can already save on the cost of all trips by becoming a member at REI, but whether you already are or not, you can still save 20 per cent on North American trip prices as long as you book by December 8, 2019.
You can also check out Cyclingnews' latest bike deals for Cyber Monday at our bike deals hub.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy