20 Black Friday deals on bike essentials that every cyclist needs

Black Friday is here, and that means a tonne of heavily discounted bikes and cycling equipment worldwide. We have pulled together our pick of the best deals on our Black Friday bike deals page, which we will be updating regularly.

However, while it's often nice to dream about those big purchases like a new gravel bike or a turbo trainer deal, the reality is that not everyone's in the market for a big new purchase. That doesn't mean you can't use the Black Friday sales to your advantage, though. Below we have pulled together our pick of the best deals on cycling consumables; things that we all use, need and regularly replace. We're talking brake pads, cleats, inner tubes, tubeless sealant and so on.

Most people will replace this as and when it's needed, but by stocking up in advance, you can benefit in two ways. Not only can you save money by buying in the Black Friday sales, but when the time comes to need it, it'll be right there and waiting; you won't need to wait until the bike shop opens, wait for delivery, or worse, pay for next day shipping.

Before we begin, though, here are some quick links to some of the key deals if you want to hunt out your own.

US Deals

Clarks PTFE Coated Inner Gear cable: $5.28 $1.00 at Chain Reaction

81% off - These low friction Gear Inners are $1 each, at this price you can stock up and ensure your cables are always in great shape, plus they have a stealthy black coating.

Halo Proactive Sports Waterless wash: $4.99 $1.00 at Chain Reaction

80% off - This Halo waterless hair and body wash is perfect to carry with you at an event or race to help you freshen up. At 80% off you could afford to stock up and keep a stash in your kit bag or car.

Clarks finned disc brake pads: $17.20 $6.00 at Chain Reaction

65% off - These Clarks finned organic disc brake pads have 65% off and fit and are a common shape that fit a range of different brakes. $6 is a bargain.

Sram PC1 Singlespeed chain: $13.00 $8.06 at Competitive Cyclist

38% off - Singlespeed or fixie riders you can take advantage of over 38% off the Sram PC1 chain to keep your rides running smoothly too.

Fohn Adventure Flask 500ml: $22.00 $8.50 at Chain Reaction

(opens in new tab)61% off - The insulated flask will keep your drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. Its also made from quality stainless steel and in three colours.

Muc-Off Silicon Shine - $13.00 $9.09 at REI

30% off - Protect your frame and components and leave them shining with this silicon spray. As used by many pro mechanics and now with 30% off.

Shimano R55C4 brake pads: $15.94 $9.99 at Amazon

37% off - These Shimano brake pads for alloy rims are a favourite of ours and two pairs for under $10 are

great value. They also come with replacement grub screws.

Park Tool PS-1 Pad spreader: $18.99 $11.95 at Amazon

37% off - The Park Tool PS-1 is a newer tool release from Park Tool and currently has 37% off. A workshop-quality tool for spreading disc pads or even pushing pistons back in gently.

HIGH5 Aqua Energy Gel: $26.40 $12.00 at Wiggle

(opens in new tab)54% off - With this deal, you are getting 15 66-gram gels for just over ten dollars. Great value to keep you fuelling properly in a range of flavours.

Shimano universal brake cable set: $22.99 $13.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)39% off - This Shimano stainless brake cable kit comes with everything you need to replace both your brake inner and outer cables, end caps and ferrules are also included.

HIGH5 Energy Gel (20 x 40g): $31.90 $15.00 at Wiggle

(opens in new tab)52% off - Fuel for your training and events with 52% off this 20-pack of High5 energy gels in a range of flavours.

Shimano SLX/105 11Speed chain: $32.99 $22.10 at Competitive cyclist

(opens in new tab)33% off - Stay on top of your chain wear with over a 30% discount on this Shimano 105 spec 11-speed chain. Perfect for the winter bike or for putting aside for summer.

HIGH5 Energy Drink with Protein: $51.50 $26.00 at Wiggle

(opens in new tab)49% off - This 1.6kg tub of energy/protein powder from HIGH5 should last you ages and is great value at almost half price.

Stans NoTubes race sealant: $44.00 $35.48 at Competitive Cyclist

19% off - Stans Race tubeless sealant is a great option and is a firm favourite amongst riders. It should seal larger holes when they occur really well due to its special formulation.

UK Deals

Continental Race 26 Inner Tube: £8.00 £0.50 at Sigma Sports

(opens in new tab)94% off - Slight curve ball here as this size inner tube may not be super popular anymore. But 94% and 50 pence for an inner tube is a bargain and it's for a good quality continental tube.

VEL Patch Repair Kit: £3.00 £1.00 at Sigma Sport

(opens in new tab)67% off - Adhesive patch kits are great to keep in your saddle bag in case of emergencies and for just £1 this kit can potentially repair six punctures tubes.

VEL SRL Gel bar tape: £15.00 £4.00 at Sigma Sport

73% off - Black bar tape for under £5? What's not to like?! The VEL black SRL gel tape has 73% off currently.

Stans NoTubes Dart Puncture repair tool: £25.00 £8.00 at Sigma Sport

68% off - The Stans Dart tool is designed to be used with their tubeless sealant and the tool comes with two dart repair strips included to help you overtime and major tubeless issues out on the road.

Muc - Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture plugs: £40.00 £12.00 at Sigma Sport

(opens in new tab)70% off - The tubeless plug tools can hide away in your bar ends and you can colour code with your bike. They have everything you need to plug your tubeless punctures and you don't have to carry any extra kit.

Supacaz Super Sticky Kush bar tape: £33.00 £19.00 at Sigma Sport

42% off - The Supacaz sticky Kush bar tape is some of the most popular bar tape around. It's won at least one world championship. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

