Team Profile
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
Related Articles
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB unveil 2022 kits
By Daniel Ostanek published
Gallery Both teams in pink for 2022 with distorted argyle pattern features
2022 Team Preview: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
By Jackie Tyson published
Analysis Banks, Stephens lead solid roster for Women's WorldTour debut as US contingency grinds away for more gravel glory
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 2022 roster complete with Shapira, Hammes, Doebel-Hickok
By Issy Ronald published
News 'We put a big focus on identifying and developing the future stars' says team director Rachel Hedderman
